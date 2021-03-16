Log in
DYNATRACE, INC.

(DT)
Dynatrace : expands strategic collaboration with Microsoft

03/16/2021
Access to Dynatrace’s Software Intelligence Platform through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace empowers global organizations to accelerate digital transformation

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today an expanded strategic collaboration with Microsoft. As part of this, Dynatrace now delivers its observability platform for purchase through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This means Microsoft customers can now easily implement Dynatrace’s automatic and intelligent observability for their Microsoft Azure and hybrid-cloud environments through a streamlined process covering everything from procurement to automated deployment and configuration.

The collaboration also includes joint go-to-market activities, including:

  • Microsoft Azure customers can now use their committed Azure spend to purchase Dynatrace®.
  • Microsoft and Dynatrace are engaging in joint marketing, including events, sponsorships, and customer solutions workshops.
  • Microsoft and Dynatrace will provide their sales representatives with co-selling incentives to encourage a simple, unified go-to-market motion.

“We are pleased that Dynatrace has made their observability platform available in the Azure Marketplace, so customers can easily implement automatic and intelligent observability for their Azure and hybrid-cloud environments,” said Casey McGee, Vice President of Global ISV Sales at Microsoft. “The Dynatrace platform enables customers’ business transformation by providing real-time information about application performance and security, underlying infrastructure, and user experiences, so they can focus on driving innovation and delivering new value.”

“We designed the Dynatrace platform to enable the largest organizations in the world to accelerate their digital transformations,” said Mike Maciag, Chief Marketing Officer at Dynatrace. “Together with Microsoft, we’re making it even easier for our joint customers to build, deploy, and grow applications in Azure and hybrid environments at scale. In addition to the metrics, logs, and traces of observability, our unique approach unifies AIOps and continuous automation to help organizations innovate faster and achieve better business results with greater efficiency and confidence.”

Visit the Microsoft Azure Marketplace to get started with Dynatrace today. To learn more about how Dynatrace complements and enhances Microsoft Azure, visit the Dynatrace website.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog, and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 699 M - -
Net income 2021 67,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 33,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 250x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 336 M 15 336 M -
EV / Sales 2021 22,0x
EV / Sales 2022 17,5x
Nbr of Employees 2 243
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart DYNATRACE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dynatrace, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNATRACE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 59,52 $
Last Close Price 54,27 $
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Van Siclen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Conal Burns Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Jill A. Ward Chairman
Bernd Greifeneder Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Matthias Scharer Senior Vice President-Business Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DYNATRACE, INC.25.42%15 336
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-4.37%194 807
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-1.11%23 208
SINCH AB (PUBL)8.36%11 079
ANAPLAN, INC.-17.26%8 543
NUTANIX, INC.-12.52%5 695
