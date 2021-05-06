Log in
    DT   US2681501092

DYNATRACE, INC.

(DT)
Dynatrace : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/06/2021 | 08:08am EDT
Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today its executives will present at three upcoming investor conferences, as follows:

  • JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 26 at 9:40 a.m. ET. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.
  • William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 1 at 12:20 p.m. ET. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.
  • Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 8 at 1:25 p.m. ET. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

The webcasts will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Dynatrace website at http://ir.dynatrace.com and archived on the Dynatrace site for a period of 30 days.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 697 M - -
Net income 2021 67,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 40,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 221x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 581 M 13 581 M -
EV / Sales 2021 19,5x
EV / Sales 2022 15,5x
Nbr of Employees 2 243
Free-Float 68,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 59,77 $
Last Close Price 48,06 $
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Van Siclen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Conal Burns Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Jill A. Ward Chairman
Bernd Greifeneder Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Matthias Scharer Senior Vice President-Business Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DYNATRACE, INC.11.07%13 581
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-2.40%198 649
CLOUDFLARE, INC.3.99%24 542
SINCH AB (PUBL)-3.73%9 878
ANAPLAN, INC.-23.19%7 980
NUTANIX, INC.-16.19%5 456