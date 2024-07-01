With the achievement of HIPAA compliance, Dynatrace continues its commitment to delivering its unified observability and security platform to support healthcare organizations in the United States. Healthcare providers, other healthcare organizations, and their patients and partners can be confident that their data resides in a highly secure environment.

Observability and security are key components of successful digital transformation, a critical priority for healthcare organizations to stay competitive, deliver enhanced patient care, and improve operational efficiencies. As more and more patient data is collected and stored, healthcare organizations must protect collected data following strict standards governed by the Healthcare Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

HIPAA compliance is more than a legal requirement for healthcare organizations. It's key to nurturing patient trust, protecting sensitive health information, avoiding financial and criminal penalties, and promoting ethical practices.

With its ability to ensure flawless customer experiences, performance, and security of IT systems, Dynatrace extends its commitment to healthcare organizations by enabling compliance with HIPAA so they can successfully use new technologies to digitally transform and deliver the best patient care, improve operational efficiencies, and safeguard patient privacy and the security of their digital ecosystems.

Healthcare organizations increasingly turn to technology solutions to boost patient outcomes, reduce patient wait times, lower costs, and drive innovation.

Technology-driven solutions help healthcare organizations address evolving customer preferences and delivery models-from telemedicine and patient portals to AI-assisted diagnoses. These solutions demand IT infrastructure, often delivered from the cloud, to enable them quickly, cost-effectively, and securely.

These modern cloud environments are dynamic and complex. The dynamic nature and the explosion of data they produce make them too complex to manage with dashboards, alerts, and manual troubleshooting.

Healthcare technology teams need a mature approach to monitoring, managing, and maximizing the value of their investments in cloud ecosystems. To tame the complexity, they need a modern observability and security solution that delivers predictable, trustworthy, and precise real-time insights.

Dynatrace combines broad and deep observability and runtime application security with hypermodal AI that combines predictive, causal, and generative techniques to deliver answers and intelligent automation from data.

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, passed by the US Congress in 1996, is a set of rules and regulations to protect health information (PHI). PHI refers to any information concerning a person's health, healthcare, or payment for their healthcare. HIPAA compliance ensures that the organization meets all the regulatory requirements imposed by the US federal government.

The HIPAA Privacy Rule addresses patients' rights to access and control their health information, while the HIPAA Security Rule protects health data created, received, maintained, or transmitted.

Dynatrace has met the physical, administrative, and technical safeguards of the HIPAA privacy and security rules to demonstrate its commitment to protecting patient privacy and safeguarding sensitive health information.

To learn more about Dynatrace data security and privacy, visit our Trust Center .

