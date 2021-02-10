Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dynatrace, Inc.    DT

DYNATRACE, INC.

(DT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Site reliability engineering: 5 things you need to know

02/10/2021 | 04:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
What is site reliability engineering?

Site reliability engineering (SRE) is the practice of applying software engineering principles to operations and infrastructure processes to help organizations create highly reliable and scalable software systems. As a discipline, SRE focuses on improving software system reliability across key categories including availability, performance, latency, efficiency, capacity, and incident response.

The term 'site reliability engineering' was coined in 2003 by Google VP of Engineering Ben Sloss, who famously noted on his LinkedIn profile that 'if Google ever stops working, it's my fault.' According to Google, 'SRE is what you get when you treat operations as a software problem.'

As more organizations expand services via the cloud and demand for digital services increases, SRE practices are essential to meet up-time service level agreements, and to meet the continuous-integration/continuous-delivery (CI/CD) demands of DevOps and DevSecOps teams.

Although every organization and software system is unique, it's worth understanding some fundamentals of SRE as you think about how to apply it to your own situation.

SRE bridges the gap between Dev and Ops teams

SRE applies DevOps principles to developing systems and software that help increase site reliability and performance. Applying a DevOps mindset and skills to software reliability helps reduce silos between development and operations by sharing responsibility for detecting reliability and performance issues early in the development lifecycle. Collaboration between developers, operations, and product owners enables site reliability engineers to define and meet uptime and availability targets.

SRE focuses on automation

A major goal of SRE is to reduce duplication or redundancy of effort as much as possible. SRE teams focus on automating manual tasks, like provisioning access and infrastructure, setting up accounts, and building self-service tools, so developers can focus on delivering features, and operations teams can focus on managing infrastructure.

This focus on automating processes is even more critical as organizations adopt more cloud-native technologies, including containers, Kubernetes, and serverless applications. DevOps teams must constantly adapt by using agile methodologies and rapid delivery models, such as CI/CD. These methods increase efficiency and speed, but they also demand consistent, repeatable processes that reduce risk and provide feedback loops for measuring operations, so teams can identify areas for improvement.

SRE drives a 'shift left' mindset

Site reliability engineering is a constantly evolving discipline, presenting opportunities to build methods, policies, and processes into the delivery pipeline that allow applications to 'auto-remediate,' or for users to solve their own problems. Shift-left using an SRE approach means that reliability is baked into each process, app and code change.

Here are some of the ways SRE can help drive a 'shift-left' mindset:

  • Automating build testing and validation using service-level indicators (SLIs) and service-level objectives (SLOs)
  • Monitoring SLOs and testing them in pre-production with intelligent quality gates to detect issues earlier in the development cycle
  • Deploying closed-loop remediation - continuous testing and remediation-to fix problems in pre-production before software is released to production

The goal is to take early, proactive steps to ensure quality and reliability are built in from the beginning. SRE can influence processes more broadly and expand to coordinating testing across the enterprise in support of continuous software integration and delivery.

SRE builds services and tools to help operations and support

One of the goals of SRE is to improve uptime. Ideally, companies are looking for the coveted 'five nines' of uptime, or 99.999%, which translates to just over five minutes of downtime per year. Compare that with four nines, or 99.99%, which equates to nearly an hour of downtime per year.

To accomplish this goal, SRE teams build and implement services that improve operations and facilitate the release process. This can be anything from adjusting monitoring and alerting to making code changes in production. Site reliability engineers often build custom tooling from scratch to meet specific needs in the software delivery or incident management workflow.

Adopting an SRE approach also requires that teams standardize the technologies and tools they use. Standardization makes it easier to manage operations, and reduces the burden of managing incompatible technologies, which frees up teams to collaborate and innovate.

SRE requires a cultural change

Because SRE is a practice, it requires a change in how teams across multiple disciplines communicate, solve problems, and implement solutions. To adopt a successful SRE culture requires that organizations adopt new approaches to managing risk. It also means adapting governance processes and investing in hiring and educating a collaborative workforce who are versed in engineering and operations, and who learn and adapt quickly.

Organizations can then integrate these skilled engineers at key points in the DevOps life cycle. On development and testing teams, SRE specialists develop automation that helps developers test early and often without impeding agile delivery schedules. At a system level, SRE specialists develop tooling that coordinates releases and launches, evaluates system architecture readiness, and meets system-wide SLOs. At a governance level, SRE specialists help define and oversee enterprise architecture, establish best practices, and select tools and resources that support companywide site reliability.

Solving for SR

Site reliability isn't and will never be - a 'solved problem.' New services and applications combined with evolving enterprise demands mean there's always work for SRE teams and there's always room for improvement.

Dynatrace can help. Built for automatic and intelligent observability of even the most complex distributed cloud environments, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform empowers SRE and DevOps teams to identify problems as - or even before - they occur. Driven by continuous automation with AI at its core, Dynatrace delivers precise root-cause answers to site reliability issues at every step of the software cycle. From early development in pre-production environments, through delivery and operations in production environments, Dynatrace helps SRE teams improve reliability, availability, and latency, and mitigate the business impact of service outages and slowdowns.

For more about this ongoing conversation, see A guide to event-driven SRE-inspired DevOps. You can also join us for the on-demand virtual clinic Automate Deployment and Site Reliability with Bots, ChatOps and Dynatrace on how Dynatrace can assist your organization in automating deployment and site reliability.

Disclaimer

Dynatrace Inc. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 09:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DYNATRACE, INC.
02/09SITE RELIABILITY ENGINEERING : 5 things you need to know
PU
02/09DYNATRACE : Business Overview
PU
02/09DYNATRACE : Apply AI easily and drive automation at scale with the new Dynatrace..
PU
02/09DYNATRACE : Optimize mobile app performance, adoption, and conversions with Sess..
PU
02/09DYNATRACE : Business Analytics for mobile and custom applications enables advanc..
PU
02/09DYNATRACE : Best-in-class privacy broadens applicability of visual Session Repla..
PU
02/09DYNATRACE : Understand and replay iOS app crashes with Session Replay
PU
02/09DYNATRACE : Launches Software Intelligence Hub
BU
02/09DYNATRACE : Announces Session Replay for Native-Mobile Applications
BU
02/08DYNATRACE : extends automatic and intelligent observability to cloud and Kuberne..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 699 M - -
Net income 2021 67,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 33,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 254x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 588 M 15 588 M -
EV / Sales 2021 22,4x
EV / Sales 2022 17,8x
Nbr of Employees 2 243
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart DYNATRACE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dynatrace, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNATRACE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 59,52 $
Last Close Price 55,16 $
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Van Siclen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Conal Burns Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Jill A. Ward Chairman
Bernd Greifeneder Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Matthias Scharer Senior Vice President-Business Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DYNATRACE, INC.27.48%15 588
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.6.37%216 686
CLOUDFLARE, INC.22.99%28 720
ANAPLAN, INC.11.09%11 326
SINCH AB (PUBL)3.58%10 730
NUTANIX, INC.9.23%7 016
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ