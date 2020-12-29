Log in
DYNATRONICS CORPORATION

(DYNT)
Dynatronics : Announces R.J. Smith As Vice President of Customer Experience

12/29/2020 | 11:43am EST
Former Breg Leader To Advance Dynatronics' Business Growth

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2020 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced that R.J. Smith, a seasoned leader in the orthopedic and medical device industry, has joined the company in the newly created role as Vice President of Customer Experience. R.J. will lead Dynatronics' customer care teams and will also have responsibility for all Bird & Cronin sales representatives.

Mr. Smith's experience includes management of sales and marketing, product development, billing and operations, as well as team-building and training development and implementation, primarily at Breg, Inc. ('Breg'), a global medical device company and a Water Street Healthcare Partners company, is a significant Dynatronics customer. In his latest role at Breg, R.J. supported the sales and marketing team to consistently deliver exceptional customer experiences, which led to substantial growth in sales. He was the recipient of numerous accolades in his nearly ten years at Breg, including being named Breg Cultural Champion of the Year.

'Our commitment to deliver excellent customer experiences will be significantly enhanced by R.J.'s hiring,' said John Krier, CEO of Dynatronics. 'I worked directly with R.J. at Breg for six years in several commercial functions and I am confident he will improve the entire customer journey at Dynatronics, and have a positive impact on our future growth. We recognize from customer feedback that delivering personalized customer experiences is a requirement, not just a differentiator for businesses in the markets we serve, and R.J. brings great passion and energy to the effort. We believe that over time R.J.'s leadership abilities will attract new customers and generate additional product sales from our existing customers.'

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The Company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The Company's products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Solaris™, Hausmann™, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM™, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

Investor Contacts:

Dynatronics Corporation
Investor Relations
Skyler Black
(801) 676-7201
skyler.black@dynatronics.com

Darrow Associates
Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director
(516) 419-9915
pseltzberg@darrowir.com

For additional information, please visit: www.dynatronics.com
Connect with Dynatronics on LinkedIn

SOURCE: Dynatronics Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/622509/Dynatronics-Corporation-Announces-RJ-Smith-As-Vice-President-of-Customer-Experience

Disclaimer

Dynatronics Corporation published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 16:42:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
