Dynatronics : Schedules Conference Call to Report Fourth Quarter and of Fiscal Year End 2020 Results

09/16/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 /Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced that the Company will release financial results of its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

The Company also will hold a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on Thursday, September 24, 2020, to discuss the results with analysts and institutional investors. The call will include remarks by management as well as questions and answers. Interested persons may access the live call by dialing (844) 602-0380 (U.S./Canada callers) or (862) 298-0970 (international callers). It is recommended that participants call or log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure proper connection. A replay will be available one hour after the live call until Midnight on October 23, 2020, by dialing (877) 481-4010, Pin 34333.

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The company's products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Solaris™, Hausmann™, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM™, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

Contact:

Dynatronics Corporation
Investor Relations
Skyler Black
(801) 676-7201
skyler.black@dynatronics.com

For additional information, please visit: www.dynatronics.com
Like Dynatronics on Facebook
Connect with Dynatronics on LinkedIn
Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE: Dynatronics Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/606370/Dynatronics-Schedules-Conference-Call-to-Report-Fourth-Quarter-and-of-Fiscal-Year-End-2020-Results

Disclaimer

Dynatronics Corporation published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 21:54:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52,7 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,88 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,99x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10,1 M 10,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart DYNATRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dynatronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNATRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,58 $
Last Close Price 0,73 $
Spread / Highest target 174%
Spread / Average Target 117%
Spread / Lowest Target 78,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John A. Krier Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Erin Suzanne Enright Chairman
Daryl Connell Chief Information Officer
R. Scott Ward Independent Director
Brian Michael Larkin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DYNATRONICS CORPORATION-15.71%10
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC33.93%172 121
DANAHER CORPORATION35.97%148 047
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.21.05%83 740
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.80.38%60 611
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-9.29%58 686
