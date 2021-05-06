Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Dynatronics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DYNT   US2681574016

DYNATRONICS CORPORATION

(DYNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dynatronics : Announces Participation in Investor Conferences

05/06/2021 | 02:37pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Summit: May 17-18, 2021

Canaccord Genuity 2021 Musculoskeletal Conference: May 20, 2021

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 /Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced that management will participate in two investor conferences in May 2021, to provide an update on the company's business and recently announced product portfolio optimization plan.

John Krier, President and CEO of Dynatronics Corporation, and other members of the company's leadership team will participate in the Investor Summit being held virtually on May 17-18, 2021 and will also participate in the Canaccord Genuity 2021 Virtual Musculoskeletal Conference on May 20, 2021. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings and will present in a group format at each of these conferences. Investors interested in scheduling one-on-one meetings are encouraged to register online, or may contact Skyler Black of Dynatronics Corporation or Peter Seltzberg of Darrow Associates.

The group presentation for the Investor Summit is scheduled for 2:45 PM ET on May 18, 2021 and the group presentation for the Canaccord Genuity 2021 Virtual Musculoskeletal Conference is scheduled for 3:30 PM ET on May 20, 2021. A live webcast of the group presentation at Investor Summit can be accessed on the company's Investor webpage under the Events & Presentations tab at https://irdirect.net/DYNT/events_and_presentations/1982. This webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics Corporation is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The company's products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Dynatron Solaris®, Hausmann™, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM™, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

Investor Contacts:

Dynatronics Corporation
Investor Relations
Skyler Black
(801) 676-7201
ir@dynatronics.com

Darrow Associates
Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director
(516) 419-9915
pseltzberg@darrowir.com

For additional information, please visit: www.dynatronics.com.

Connect with Dynatronics on LinkedIn.

SOURCE: Dynatronics Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/644921/Dynatronics-Corporation-Announces-Participation-in-Investor-Conferences

Disclaimer

Dynatronics Corporation published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 13:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DYNATRONICS CORPORATION
02:37pDYNATRONICS  : Announces Participation in Investor Conferences
PU
04/29DYNATRONICS  : Schedules Conference Call and Webcast to Report Results for Third..
PU
04/22SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Can't Shake Afternoon Sellers
MT
04/22SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Staying on Positive Ground
MT
04/22DYNATRONICS CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
04/22DYNATRONICS  : Advances Business and Product Portfolio Optimization Plan
PU
04/06DYNATRONICS  : To Sell Former Tennessee Manufacturing Site For $1.8 Million
MT
04/06DYNATRONICS  : Enters Into Purchase and Sale Agreement for Former Tennessee Site
PU
04/06DYNATRONICS CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events (fo..
AQ
03/03DYNATRONICS  : Will Participate in 33rd Annual Roth Conference March 15-17, 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 45,8 M - 32,9 M
Net income 2021 -4,49 M - -3,23 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,73x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,9 M 16,9 M 12,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 193
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart DYNATRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dynatronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNATRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,12 $
Last Close Price 1,13 $
Spread / Highest target 99,1%
Spread / Average Target 87,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 77,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John A. Krier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Norman Roegner Chief Financial Officer
Erin Suzanne Enright Chairman
Jason C. Anderson Chief Information Officer
R. Scott Ward Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DYNATRONICS CORPORATION39.51%17
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC0.43%183 842
DANAHER CORPORATION15.26%181 529
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.2.48%99 277
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.9.47%87 578
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG16.94%66 166