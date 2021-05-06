Dynatronics : Announces Participation in Investor Conferences

Investor Summit: May 17-18, 2021

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 /Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced that management will participate in two investor conferences in May 2021, to provide an update on the company's business and recently announced product portfolio optimization plan.

John Krier, President and CEO of Dynatronics Corporation, and other members of the company's leadership team will participate in the Investor Summit being held virtually on May 17-18, 2021 and will also participate in the Canaccord Genuity 2021 Virtual Musculoskeletal Conference on May 20, 2021. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings and will present in a group format at each of these conferences. Investors interested in scheduling one-on-one meetings are encouraged to register online, or may contact Skyler Black of Dynatronics Corporation or Peter Seltzberg of Darrow Associates.

The group presentation for the Investor Summit is scheduled for 2:45 PM ET on May 18, 2021 and the group presentation for the Canaccord Genuity 2021 Virtual Musculoskeletal Conference is scheduled for 3:30 PM ET on May 20, 2021. A live webcast of the group presentation at Investor Summit can be accessed on the company's Investor webpage under the Events & Presentations tab at https://irdirect.net/DYNT/events_and_presentations/1982. This webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics Corporation is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The company's products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Dynatron Solaris®, Hausmann™, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM™, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

Investor Contacts:

Dynatronics Corporation

Investor Relations

Skyler Black

(801) 676-7201

ir@dynatronics.com

Darrow Associates

Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director

(516) 419-9915

pseltzberg@darrowir.com

For additional information, please visit: www.dynatronics.com.

