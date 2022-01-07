Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Dynavax Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DVAX   US2681582019

DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(DVAX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dynavax Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

01/07/2022 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX) today reported that it has granted nonstatutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 94,000 shares of Dynavax common stock and restricted stock units (RSUs) covering an aggregate of 2,500 shares of Dynavax common stock as inducements to 5 newly-hired employees in connection with commencement of employment with the Company.

The stock options were granted on January 4, 2022 at an exercise price of $13.40 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Dynavax common stock on the date of grant. Each stock option granted has a 7-year term and vests over three years, with one-third of the shares underlying the option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, and the remaining shares vesting 1/36 per month in equal installments, subject to continued service with Dynavax through the applicable vesting dates. The RSUs vest one-third per year on each anniversary of the grant date, subject to continued service with Dynavax. The options and the RSUs were granted as  material inducements to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and are subject to the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement covering the grant and Dynavax' 2021 Inducement Award Plan, which was adopted January 9, 2021 and provides for the granting of stock options to new employees.

About Dynavax
Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company's first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the U.S. and the European Union for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018 adjuvant as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, plague, Tdap, and universal influenza. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contacts:
Nicole Arndt, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
narndt@dynavax.com
510-665-7264

Derek Cole, President
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions
derek.cole@IRadvisory.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dynavax-reports-inducement-grants-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-301456432.html

SOURCE Dynavax Technologies


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
01/06Goldman Sachs Reinstates Dynavax Technologies at Buy With $38 Price Target
MT
01/05Dynavax to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2022 Conference
PR
2021HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Dynavax Technologies to $28 From $23, Reiterates ..
MT
2021COVID-19 Vaccine Developed by Biological E Using Dynavax's CpG 1018 Adjuvant Receives I..
PR
2021India Approves Merck's COVID-19 Pill Molnupiravir, Two Vaccines for Emergency Use
MT
2021DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2021Elaine D. Sun Appointed to Dynavax Board of Directors
PR
2021Dynavax Technologies Corporation Announces Appointment of Elaine D. Sun to Board of Dir..
CI
2021Top Ideas in the Small Cap Biotech Space (INMB, OTLC, DVAX, SAVA, ICPT, IMGN)
AQ
2021Dynavax Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
More recommendations