Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Dynavax Technologies Corporation    DVAX

DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(DVAX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dynavax Technologies : China's Clover says its coronavirus vaccine candidate showed promise in animal test

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 03:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with a

An experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Clover Biopharmaceuticals appeared to be safe and able to trigger immune responses in animal tests, researchers have said.

The result of the study on monkeys comes months after Clover began an early stage human trial in Australia in June, as global drug makers race to develop a safe and effective vaccine that can protect people from the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed nearly 1 million people.

Clover's vaccine candidate, which is partly funded by a global vaccine research coalition, uses adjuvants, ingredients that could boost immune responses, from Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Dynavax Technologies.

Two doses of the candidate with GSK's adjuvant induced antibody levels in monkeys that are higher than those seen in the blood of patients recovering from COVID-19, researchers at Clover and other Chinese institutes said in a paper published on Thursday ahead of peer-review. https://bit.ly/365RysT

Antibody levels triggered by two doses of the vaccine with Dynavax's adjuvant, plus alum, were similar to those observed in convalescent patients' serum, they said.

Adjuvants could reduce the amount of antigen, the substance that triggers immune responses, required in each vaccine dose, allowing manufacturers to make more doses.

The candidate, called S-Trimmer, did not cause a disease enhancement effect when tested in monkeys, a scenario where the vaccine-generated immunity worsens the disease instead of preventing subjects from getting sick, which experts worry may happen to coronavirus vaccines.

Vaccinated animals appeared to be protected from weight loss, fever and organ damage when challenged with the virus after inoculation, the study said.

No vaccine candidate has yet been proved to be effective and safe to protect humans from the coronavirus, but at least nine candidates are in the final stage of clinical trials to test their efficacy and safety.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Tony Munroe in Beijing; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION -4.64% 4.32 Delayed Quote.-24.48%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC -0.08% 1457.8 Delayed Quote.-18.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
03:28aDYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES : China's Clover says its coronavirus vaccine candidate sho..
RE
09/24DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/22DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES : Valneva says in very advanced talks on second COVID-19 va..
RE
09/15VALNEVA : and Dynavax Announce Commercial Supply Agreement for Inactivated, Adju..
AQ
09/14DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Nvidia, Oracle, Gilead
09/14DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES : Valneva to supply up to 190 million doses of COVID-19 vac..
RE
08/31Dynavax to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual 22nd Annual Global Investme..
GL
08/13Dynavax Announces Grant to Scale up CpG 1018 Adjuvant Capacity to Support the..
GL
08/06DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 35,2 M - -
Net income 2020 -101 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,25x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 473 M 473 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 13,4x
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,37x
Nbr of Employees 231
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dynavax Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,33 $
Last Close Price 4,32 $
Spread / Highest target 363%
Spread / Average Target 255%
Spread / Lowest Target 178%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryan Spencer Chief Executive Officer & Director
David F. Novack President & Chief Operating Officer
Arnold Lewis Oronsky Chairman
Michael S. Ostrach Chief Financial & Business Officer, Senior VP
Robert Janssen Chief Medical Officer & SVP-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-24.48%473
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-4.20%79 097
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS20.18%68 716
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS48.47%59 475
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.47.17%34 125
BEIGENE, LTD.66.85%24 830
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group