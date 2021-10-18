Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Dynavax Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DVAX   US2681582019

DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(DVAX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dynavax Technologies : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

10/18/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX) today reported that it has granted nonstatutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 115,000 shares of Dynavax common stock as inducements to 1 newly-hired employee in connection with commencement of employment with the Company.

The stock options were granted on October 18, 2021 at an exercise price of $17.14 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Dynavax common stock on the date of grant. Each stock option granted has a 7-year term and vests over three years, with one-third of the shares underlying the option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, and the remaining shares vesting 1/36 per month in equal installments, subject to continued service with Dynavax through the applicable vesting dates. The options were granted as a material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and are subject to the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement covering the grant and Dynavax' 2021 Inducement Award Plan, which was adopted January 9, 2021 and provides for the granting of stock options to new employees.

About Dynavax 
Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company's first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the U.S. and the European Union for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018® adjuvant as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, pertussis, universal influenza and plague. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Dynavax Contacts: 
Nicole Arndt, Investor Relations 
narndt@dynavax.com 
510-665-7264

Derek Cole, President 
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions 
derek.cole@IRadvisory.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dynavax-reports-inducement-grants-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-301402722.html

SOURCE Dynavax Technologies


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
05:46pDYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PR
04:01aVALNEVA : COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets Co-Primary Endpoints of Late-Stage Trial
MT
02:29aDYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES : COVID-19 Vaccine Developed by Valneva Using Dynavax's CpG 1018 Adju..
PR
10/04DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES : Teams Up With US Defense Department to Develop Plague Vaccine
MT
10/04DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES : and U.S. Department of Defense Announce Collaboration to Develop an..
PR
10/04Dynavax and U.S. Department of Defense Announce Collaboration to Develop an Adjuvanted ..
CI
10/01DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PR
09/27DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at Upcoming Investment Conferences
PR
09/22Top Midday Gainers
MT
09/22DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES : Shares Pop Following COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Results
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
More recommendations