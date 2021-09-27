Log in
Dynavax Technologies : to Present at Upcoming Investment Conferences

09/27/2021
EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing vaccines, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences.

2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Dynavax Presentation: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 12:00 p.m. E.T.

Guggenheim 2nd Annual Vaccine and Infectious Disease Conference
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 12:00 p.m. E.T.

H.C. Wainwright 2nd Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Virtual Conference
Fireside Chat: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 12:00 p.m. E.T.

All the conferences are being held virtually. A live webcast of each of the presentations will be available and may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at http://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations.

About Dynavax
Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company's first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the U.S. and Europe for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018 adjuvant as an advanced vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, pertussis and universal influenza. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Nicole Arndt
narndt@dynavax.com
510-665-7264

Derek Cole, President
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions
derek.cole@IRadvisory.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dynavax-to-present-at-upcoming-investment-conferences-301385981.html

SOURCE Dynavax Technologies


© PRNewswire 2021
