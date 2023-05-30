Advanced search
    DVAX   US2681582019

DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(DVAX)
05-30-2023
11.23 USD   +0.27%
Dynavax to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/30/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences during the month of June:

  • William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 6 at 9:20 a.m. CT
  • Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 12 at 11:20 a.m. PT

The presentations will be webcast and may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at https://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect the world against infectious diseases. The Company has two commercial products, HEPLISAV-B® vaccine [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], which is approved in the U.S., the European Union and Great Britain for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older, and CpG 1018® adjuvant, currently used in multiple adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccines. Dynavax is advancing CpG 1018 adjuvant as a premier vaccine adjuvant with adjuvanted vaccine clinical programs for shingles and Tdap, and through global collaborations, currently focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, plague, seasonal influenza and universal influenza. For more information about our marketed products and development pipeline, visit www.dynavax.com and follow Dynavax on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For Investors/Media:
Paul Cox
pcox@dynavax.com
917-754-0207

Nicole Arndt
narndt@dynavax.com
510-665-7264

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dynavax-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301837611.html

SOURCE Dynavax Technologies


© PRNewswire 2023
