Certain Common Stock of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 21-JUL-2024. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 61 days starting from 21-MAY-2024 to 21-JUL-2024.



Details:

The company has agreed that, during the period ending 60 days after the date of this prospectus supplement, which we refer to as the ?restricted period?, we will not (i) offer, pledge, sell, contract to sell, sell any option or contract to purchase, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase, lend, or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, or submit to, or file with, the SEC a registration statement under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, relating to, any shares of our common stock or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for shares of our common stock, or publicly disclose the intention to undertake any of the foregoing, or (ii) enter into any swap, hedging or other agreement that transfers, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of the shares of common stock or any such other securities, whether any such transaction described in clause (i) or (ii) above is to be settled by delivery of shares of common stock or such other securities, in cash or otherwise, without the prior written consent of Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Jefferies LLC, other than the shares of our common stock to be sold in this offering.