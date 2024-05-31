Building the World's
Leading Muscle Disease Company
COMPANY OVERVIEW | MAY 2024
Sarah, living with DM1
2
OUR MISSION Life-transforming therapies
for patients with serious muscle diseases
3
Dyne FORCE™ Platform: Modern Oligo Therapeutics for Muscle Diseases
ANTIBODY
Proprietary Fab targets TfR1 to enable muscle delivery
LINKER
Clinically validated, enables precise conjugation of multiple payloads to a single Fab
PAYLOAD
Modularity enables rational selection of payload to target the genetic basis of disease
ASO siRNA
Nuclear Cytoplasmic
localization localization
Adapted from Ohrt T., et al. Nucleic Acids Res 2006;34:1369.
4
FORCE Platform Harnesses Cell Biology to Modify Disease
FORCE
TfR1
Cytoplasm
Endosome
Nucleus
- Harnesses natural mechanism of TfR1 receptor- mediated delivery to transport therapeutics across the cell membrane
- Achieves endosomal escape without any membrane-destabilizing agents
- Distinctive pharmacokinetic profile creates opportunity for durable target engagement and wide therapeutic index
5
Rationally Select Payload to Target Genetic Basis of Disease
ASO acts in the
Subcellular distribution of ASO and siRNA
nucleus and cytoplasm
siRNA acts in the cytoplasm
Cell Membrane
mRNA-Antisense Duplex
mRNA
RNaseH1
Recognizes Duplex
RNase H1 Enzyme
Cleaves mRNA
DNA
Splice-modulating ASO
Nucleus
DNA
Pre-mRNA EXON1 EXON 2 EXON 3 AAAA
Splicing
mRNA EXON 1EXON 3 AAAA
Single-Stranded Antisense
ASOsiRNA
NuclearCytoplasmic
localizationlocalization
FORCE delivers ASO payload for nuclear targets, siRNA payload for cytoplasmic targets
Exogenous dsRNA
Cell Membrane
Dicer complex
siRNA Duplex
RISC
Nucleus
Messenger
RNA Cleavage
Cytoplasm
Double-Stranded Antisense (siRNA)
Adapted from Ohrt T., et al. Nucleic Acids Res 2006;34:1369.
6
FORCE Platform Designed to Deliver Significant Advantages
Stop or Reverse
Disease
Progression
Targeted Muscle Delivery
Leverages TfR1 expression
on skeletal, cardiac and smooth muscle
Redosable Administration
Potential for individualized patient titration and longer-term efficacy
Extended Durability
Potential for prolonged disease-modifying effects, enabling less frequent dosing
Targets Genetic Basis of Disease
Rationally select payloads to match target biology
Enhanced Tolerability
Targeted delivery limits systemic drug exposure
Reduced Development and Manufacturing Costs
A single Fab and linker utilized across all programs
7
Advancing Robust Portfolio Focused on Muscle Diseases
DISEASE
TARGET
DISCOVERY
PRECLINICAL
PHASE 1/2
ESTIMATED PATIENTS
Myotonic Dystrophy
DMPK
DYNE-101
Type 1 (DM1)
Exon 51
DYNE-251
Exon 53
Duchenne Muscular
Exon 45
Dystrophy (DMD)
Exon 44
Other Exons
Facioscapulohumeral
Muscular Dystrophy
DUX4
DYNE-301
(FSHD)
Pipeline Expansion Opportunities
Rare Skeletal
CNS
Cardiac
Metabolic
US: >40,000
Europe: >74,000
US: ~12,000-15,000
Europe: ~25,000
US: ~16,000-38,000
Europe: ~35,000
8
Achieving the Promise of FORCE to Deliver for Patients
Potential first-in-class DM1 therapy
Potential best-in-class DMD exon skipping franchise
with differentiated efficacy and safety profile
with differentiated efficacy and safety profile
- Dose-dependentmuscle delivery and compelling splicing correction consistent across patients
- Meaningful improvement in multiple clinical endpoints, including myotonia, muscle strength, timed functional assessments and patient reported outcomes
- Early indication of durable effect beyond monthly dosing supports exploration of Q8W dosing
- Deepening of response with longer time on therapy
- Favorable safety profile to date1; 6.8 mg/kg Q8W cohort fully enrolled
- Dose-dependentincrease in muscle delivery and dystrophin expression
- At 10.0 mg/kg Q4W dose, DYNE-251 showed compelling profile at 6 months
- 3.2% unadjusted and 7.6% muscle content adjusted dystrophin
- Trends in improvement in functional outcomes, including NSAA and SV95C3
- Favorable safety profile to date2; 40 mg/kg Q8W cohort fully enrolled
Based on Recent Regulatory Interactions, Pursuing Expedited Approvals for Both Programs with
Update on Registrational Pathway Expected by Year-End 2024
9
1. DYNE-101 data as of May 8, 2024. 2. DYNE-251 data as of April 30, 2024. 3. NSAA: North Star Ambulatory Assessment; SV95C: Stride Velocity 95th Centile.
Developing Transformative Therapies for People Living with DM1
Overview
Clinical Presentation
Population
• Mutation in the DMPK gene
•
Myotonia
•
>40,000 (US)
• Onset at any point, depending
•
Muscle weakness
•
>74,000 (Europe)
on DM1 phenotype
•
Cardiac arrhythmia
• Life expectancy of 45 - 60 years
•
Pulmonary abnormalities
•
CNS manifestations
OUR APPROACH
Disease-Modifying Nuclear DMPK Knockdown
Targeting toxic gain of function DMPK RNA to potentially stop or reverse disease progression
NO
approved therapies
10
