  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DYN   US26818M1080

DYNE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(DYN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
10.74 USD   -5.79%
10/31Dyne Therapeutics Says US FDA Grants DYNE-251 Fast Track Designation for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment
MT
10/31Dyne Therapeutics Gets Fast-Track Designation for DYNE-251
DJ
10/31Dyne Therapeutics Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for DYNE-251 for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dyne Therapeutics to Present at Investor Conferences in November

11/02/2022 | 07:31am EDT
WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences in November:

  • Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, presentation on November 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. PT (2:00 p.m. ET) in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on November 16, 2022 at 12:20 p.m. GMT (7:20 a.m. ET) in London
  • Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on November 16, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. ET in New York
  • Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on November 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET in New York

A live webcast of each presentation will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 90 days.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue seen with other approaches. Dyne has a broad portfolio of programs for serious muscle diseases, including candidates for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Dyne Therapeutics
Amy Reilly
areilly@dyne-tx.com
857-341-1203


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -189 M - -
Net cash 2022 216 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,99x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 556 M 556 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart DYNE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 10,74 $
Average target price 25,83 $
Spread / Average Target 141%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joshua T. Brumm President, CEO, Secretary, & Director
Gene Kim Vice President-Finance
Jason P. Rhodes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Catherine Stehman-Breen Director & Chief Medical Officer
Oxana Beskrovnaya Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYNE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-9.67%556
MODERNA, INC.-39.12%60 487
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-25.79%38 892
LONZA GROUP AG-35.79%36 267
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.25.68%26 220
SEAGEN INC.-18.05%23 522