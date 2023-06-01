Advanced search
    DYN   US26818M1080

DYNE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(DYN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-31 pm EDT
13.03 USD   +3.09%
Dyne Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference
GL
05/25Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Resignation of Dr. Lawrence Klein as Board Member
CI
05/25Dyne Therapeutics Says European Medicines Agency Granted Orphan Drug Designation for DYNE-101
MT
Dyne Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference

06/01/2023 | 07:31am EDT
WALTHAM, Mass., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 90 days following the presentation.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue. Dyne has a broad pipeline for serious muscle diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and a preclinical program for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Dyne Therapeutics
Amy Reilly
areilly@dyne-tx.com
857-341-1203


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -193 M - -
Net cash 2023 337 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,12x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 760 M 760 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 88,4%
Managers and Directors
Joshua T. Brumm President, CEO, Secretary, & Director
Gene Kim Vice President-Finance
Jason P. Rhodes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Catherine Stehman-Breen Director & Chief Medical Officer
Oxana Beskrovnaya Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYNE THERAPEUTICS, INC.12.42%760
MODERNA, INC.-28.24%49 134
LONZA GROUP AG25.09%46 551
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.05%36 859
SEAGEN INC.50.97%36 378
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-20.78%23 219
