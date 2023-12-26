DYNEA PAKISTAN LIMITED

Office No. 406, Parsa Tower, Plot No.31/1/A, Block-6

P.E.C.H.S., Shahrah-e-Faisal,Karachi-75400

Ph: (92 - 21) 34520132 -135 Fax: (92 - 21) 34392182

NOTICE OF

APPOINTMENT OF FAMCO SHARE REGISTRATION SERVICES (PVT) LIMITED AS SHARE REGISTRAR

It is hereby notified to all shareholders of the Company that effective January 1, 2024, FAMCO Share Registration Services (Pvt) Limited has been appointed as Shares Registrar of M/s. Dynea Pakistan Limited "Company", which is a wholly owned subsidiary of our present Share Registrar, FAMCO Associates (Pvt) Limited.

The office address, telephone numbers and public dealing timings will remain unchanged, which are as follows:

ADDRESS

8-F, Near Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block-6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi. Tel: (92-21)34380101-5,(92-21)34384621-3 Email: info.shares@famcosrs.com Website: www.famcosrs.com

PUBLIC DEALING TIMINGS

Monday to :9:00 am to 12:30 pm & Thursday: 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm Friday :9:00 am to 11:30 am & 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm Lunch & Prayer :1:00 pm to 2:00 pm Break (Friday 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm)

Saturday & Sunday :Closed

Shareholders are requested to contact the above Share Registrar for all matters related to Share Registration Services.