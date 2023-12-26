DYNEA PAKISTAN LIMITED
Office No. 406, Parsa Tower, Plot No.31/1/A, Block-6
P.E.C.H.S., Shahrah-e-Faisal,Karachi-75400
Ph: (92 - 21) 34520132 -135 Fax: (92 - 21) 34392182
NOTICE OF
APPOINTMENT OF FAMCO SHARE REGISTRATION SERVICES (PVT) LIMITED AS SHARE REGISTRAR
It is hereby notified to all shareholders of the Company that effective January 1, 2024, FAMCO Share Registration Services (Pvt) Limited has been appointed as Shares Registrar of M/s. Dynea Pakistan Limited "Company", which is a wholly owned subsidiary of our present Share Registrar, FAMCO Associates (Pvt) Limited.
The office address, telephone numbers and public dealing timings will remain unchanged, which are as follows:
ADDRESS
8-F, Near Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block-6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi. Tel: (92-21)34380101-5,(92-21)34384621-3 Email: info.shares@famcosrs.com Website: www.famcosrs.com
PUBLIC DEALING TIMINGS
Monday to
:9:00 am to 12:30 pm &
Thursday:
2:00 pm to 4:30 pm
Friday
:9:00 am to 11:30 am &
2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
Lunch & Prayer
:1:00 pm to 2:00 pm
Break
(Friday 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm)
Saturday & Sunday :Closed
Shareholders are requested to contact the above Share Registrar for all matters related to Share Registration Services.
Karachi:
Mujtaba Hassan Ghanchi
December 27, 2023
Company Secretary
(92-21)34380101-5,(92-21)34384621-3
