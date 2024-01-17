Dynex Capital, Inc. announced the passing of David H. Stevens, a member of its Board of Directors. Mr. Stevens served on the Dynex Capital Board of Directors since January 2019, and led a spectacular career in the real estate and mortgage banking industries. During his time with the Company, Mr. Stevens leveraged his extensive industry experience and deep knowledge of mortgage finance, capital markets, and housing policy to shape and advance Dynex Capital?s strategy and ensure that the Company continued to thrive in an increasingly complex market.

Mr. Stevens was a dynamic leader and advocate, having held roles as Chief Executive Officer at the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), and as Chief Executive Officer of Mountain Lake Consulting, a financial services consulting firm focused on real estate finance. Mr. Stevens also held leadership roles at Freddie Mac, Wells Fargo, and Long & Foster, and he served as Assistant Secretary of Housing ? Federal Housing Commissioner at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under President Obama.