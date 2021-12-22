Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dynex Capital, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DX   US26817Q8868

DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.

(DX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

 Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Series C Preferred Stock Dividend

12/22/2021 | 04:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared the dividend on shares of its 6.900% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: DXPRC) for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company will pay the regular quarterly dividend of $0.43125 per share on January 15, 2022, or the next business day to shareholders of record of the Series C Preferred Stock as of January 1, 2022.

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, which invests in mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. The Company invests in Agency and non-Agency RMBS, CMBS, and CMBS IO. Additional information about Dynex Capital, Inc. is available at www.dynexcapital.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding the business of Dynex Capital, Inc. that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.
12/17DYNEX CAPITAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/10Dynex Capital Declares December Cash Dividend of $0.13 a Share, Payable Jan. 3, 2022, t..
MT
12/10Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend Of $0.13
BU
12/10Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend for December 2021, Payable o..
CI
11/19DYNEX CAPITAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/11Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend Of $0.13
BU
11/11Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend for October 2021, Payable on..
CI
11/02DYNEX CAPITAL INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
10/27Dynex Capital Q3 Core Net Operating Profit Declines from Year Ago
MT
10/27DYNEX CAPITAL, INC. REPORTS - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 53,0 M - -
Net income 2021 93,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,27x
Yield 2021 9,55%
Capitalization 599 M 599 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 11,3x
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,87x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dynex Capital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 16,33 $
Average target price 18,88 $
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Byron L. Boston CEO, Director & Co-Chief Investment Officer
Smriti Laxman Popenoe President & Co-Chief Investment Officer
Stephen J. Benedetti COO, CFO, Secretary & Executive Vice President
Michael Robert Hughes Chairman
Robert A. Salcetti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.-8.26%599
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-4.62%11 688
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-2.82%7 958
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.26.53%7 497
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.11.84%5 189
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.9.05%5 058