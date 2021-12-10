Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dynex Capital, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DX   US26817Q8868

DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.

(DX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/10 09:48:31 am
17.25 USD   +0.17%
09:36aDynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend Of $0.13
BU
11/19DYNEX CAPITAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/11Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend Of $0.13
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend Of $0.13

12/10/2021 | 09:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) announced today the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share for December 2021. The dividend is payable on January 3, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 20, 2021.

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, which invests in mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. The Company invests in Agency and non-Agency RMBS, CMBS, and CMBS IO. Additional information about Dynex Capital, Inc. is available at www.dynexcapital.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding the business of Dynex Capital, Inc. that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.
09:36aDynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend Of $0.13
BU
11/19DYNEX CAPITAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/11Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend Of $0.13
BU
11/11Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend for October 2021, Payable on..
CI
11/02DYNEX CAPITAL INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
10/27Dynex Capital Q3 Core Net Operating Profit Declines from Year Ago
MT
10/27DYNEX CAPITAL, INC. REPORTS - Form 8-K
PU
10/27DYNEX CAPITAL : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/27Dynex Capital, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
BU
10/27Dynex Capital, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 53,0 M - -
Net income 2021 89,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,55x
Yield 2021 9,06%
Capitalization 631 M 631 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 11,9x
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dynex Capital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 17,22 $
Average target price 18,88 $
Spread / Average Target 9,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Byron L. Boston CEO, Director & Co-Chief Investment Officer
Smriti Laxman Popenoe President & Co-Chief Investment Officer
Stephen J. Benedetti COO, CFO, Secretary & Executive Vice President
Michael Robert Hughes Chairman
Robert A. Salcetti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.-2.58%631
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.0.24%12 283
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.1.60%8 320
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.28.55%7 558
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.13.28%5 254
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.11.95%5 194