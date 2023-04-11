Advanced search
    DX   US26817Q8868

DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.

(DX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-11 pm EDT
11.98 USD   +0.50%
04:08pDynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend Of $0.13
BU
03/23Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2023 Series C Preferred Stock Dividend
BU
03/20DYNEX CAPITAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend Of $0.13

04/11/2023 | 04:08pm EDT
Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share for April 2023. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on April 21, 2023.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc. is a financial services company committed to ethical stewardship of stakeholders' capital; employing comprehensive risk management and disciplined capital allocation to generate dividend income and long-term total returns through the diversified financing of real estate assets in the United States. Dynex operates as a REIT and is internally managed to maximize stakeholder alignment. Additional information about Dynex Capital, Inc. is available at www.dynexcapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding the business of Dynex Capital, Inc. that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 34,8 M - -
Net income 2023 55,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 12,8%
Capitalization 642 M 642 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 18,4x
Capi. / Sales 2024 49,7x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 84,4%
Managers and Directors
Byron L. Boston CEO, Director & Co-Chief Investment Officer
Smriti Laxman Popenoe President & Co-Chief Investment Officer
Robert S. Colligan Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & EVP
Michael Robert Hughes Chairman
Robert A. Salcetti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.-6.29%642
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-10.67%9 300
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-3.19%5 762
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-6.33%5 334
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.-4.53%3 695
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-19.23%2 914
