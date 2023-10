Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), which invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Company's objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its shareholders over the long term that are reflective of a leveraged, high quality fixed income portfolio with a focus on capital preservation. The Company seeks to provide returns to its shareholders primarily through the payment of regular dividends and through capital appreciation of its investments. The Company primarily invests in Agency MBS, including residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS) and CMBS interest-only (CMBS IO) securities. The Company also has investments in non-Agency MBS, which consist mainly of CMBS IO.

Sector Specialized REITs