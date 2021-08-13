Log in
    DX   US26817Q8868

DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.

(DX)
Dynex Capital, Inc. : Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.13

08/13/2021
Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) announced today the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share for August 2021. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 23, 2021.

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, which invests in mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. The Company invests in Agency and non-Agency RMBS, CMBS, and CMBS IO. Additional information about Dynex Capital, Inc. is available at www.dynexcapital.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding the business of Dynex Capital, Inc. that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 54,9 M - -
Net income 2021 87,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,39x
Yield 2021 8,82%
Capitalization 609 M 609 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 11,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,28x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 87,8%
Managers and Directors
Byron L. Boston CEO, Director & Co-Chief Investment Officer
Smriti Laxman Popenoe President & Co-Chief Investment Officer
Stephen J. Benedetti COO, CFO, Secretary & Executive Vice President
Michael Robert Hughes Chairman
Robert A. Salcetti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.-1.18%609
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.1.78%12 421
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.4.81%8 582
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.33.78%7 443
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.17.87%4 817
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.0.00%4 638