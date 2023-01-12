Advanced search
    DX   US26817Q8868

DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.

(DX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:20:08 2023-01-12 am EST
14.27 USD   +0.32%
Dynex Capital, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
BU
2022Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Series C Preferred Stock Dividend
BU
2022DYNEX CAPITAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Dynex Capital, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

01/12/2023 | 09:06am EST
Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) is scheduled to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 on Monday, January 30 before the market opens. In connection with this report, the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 10:00 am ET to discuss its financial results and business outlook.

Webcast Details

The live audio webcast will be accessible online at www.dynexcapital.com on the homepage under “Current Events.” An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company website approximately two hours after the live call ends.

Conference Call Details

Those wishing to listen to the live conference call via telephone should dial in at least 10 minutes before the call begins at 1 (888) 330-2022 and provide the passcode 1957092.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc. is a financial services company committed to ethical stewardship of stakeholders' capital; employing comprehensive risk management and disciplined capital allocation to generate dividend income and long-term total returns through the diversified financing of real estate assets in the United States. Dynex operates as a REIT and is internally managed to maximize stakeholder alignment. Additional information about Dynex Capital, Inc. is available at www.dynexcapital.com.


© Business Wire 2023
