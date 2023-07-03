NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention DZS Inc. ("DZS") (NASDAQ: DZSI) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 10, 2023 and May 31, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in DZS, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/dzs-class-action-submission-form?prid=41616&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against DZS includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DZS' financial statements from March 31, 2023 to the present included certain errors; (2) as a result, DZS would need to restate its previously filed quarterly financial statement for the period ending March 31, 2023; (3) the Company had ongoing undisclosed issues with its internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: August 14, 2023

Aggrieved DZS investors only have until August 14, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-dzs-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-august-14-2023-301868180.html

