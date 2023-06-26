LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS AUGUST 14, 2023

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas on behalf of those who acquired DZS Inc. ("DZS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DZSI) securities during the period from March 10, 2023 through May 31, 2023 (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased shares and incurred losses are advised to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774.

If you have incurred losses, you may, no later than August 14, 2023, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights.



On June 1, 2023, the Company announced that it would restate its financial statements from May 9, 2023, to the present, stating the following, in pertinent part, in its current report filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Form 8-K:

"The Audit Committee . . . determined that the Company's previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2023 contained an accounting error relating to the timing of revenue recognition with respect to two customer projects for the Subject Period."

On this news, the price of DZS shares declined by $2.17 per share, or approximately 36.23%, from $5.99 per share to close at $3.82 per share on June 1, 2023.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com.

