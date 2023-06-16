Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  DZS Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    DZSI   US2682111099

DZS INC.

(DZSI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:16:28 2023-06-16 am EDT
4.215 USD   -7.57%
11:01aDzs Inc. (dzsi) Investors : Please Contact the Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman Law Firm Today to Recover Your Losses
BU
06/15Dzs Alert : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against DZS Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
06/15Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of DZS Inc. (DZSI) Investors
BU
DZS Inc. (DZSI) Investors: Please Contact the Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman Law Firm Today to Recover Your Losses

06/16/2023 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DZS Inc. (“DZS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DZSI) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired DZS securities between March 10, 2023 and May 31, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/dzsi.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DZS’ financial statements from March 31, 2023 to the present contained certain errors; (2) as a result, DZS would need to restate its previously filed quarterly financial statement for the period ending March 31, 2023; (3) the Company had ongoing undisclosed issues with its internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/dzsi or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in DZS you have until August 14, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 368 M - -
Net income 2023 -25,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,60x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 142 M 142 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 765
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart DZS INC.
Duration : Period :
DZS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DZS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,56 $
Average target price 7,70 $
Spread / Average Target 68,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles D. Vogt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Misty D. Kawecki Chief Financial Officer
Min-Woo Nam Chairman
Jennifer Yohe Chief Operations Officer
Raghu Marthi Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DZS INC.-63.96%142
APPLE INC.41.58%2 925 696
XIAOMI CORPORATION1.10%35 367
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.63.04%14 613
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-3.16%8 872
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-2.38%830
