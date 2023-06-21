Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DZS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DZSI   US2682111099

DZS INC.

(DZSI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:10:39 2023-06-21 am EDT
4.000 USD   -1.48%
10:01aDzs Inc. (dzsi) Investors : Please contact the Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman Law Firm today to recover your losses
PR
05:46aThe Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders Of Dzs Inc. Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of August 14, 2023 - (nasdaq : Dzsi)
PR
06/20Dzsi Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 14, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of DZS Inc. Shareholders
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DZS Inc. (DZSI) Investors: Please contact the Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman Law Firm today to recover your losses

06/21/2023 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DZS Inc. ("DZS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DZSI) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired DZS securities between March 10, 2023 and May 31, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/dzsi.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DZS' financial statements from March 31, 2023 to the present contained certain errors; (2) as a result, DZS would need to restate its previously filed quarterly financial statement for the period ending March 31, 2023; (3) the Company had ongoing undisclosed issues with its internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/dzsi or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in DZS you have until August 14, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dzs-inc-dzsi-investors-please-contact-the-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-law-firm-today-to-recover-your-losses-301852502.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about DZS INC.
10:01aDzs Inc. (dzsi) Investors : Please contact the Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman Law Firm toda..
PR
05:46aThe Gross Law Firm Notifies Sharehol : Dzsi)
PR
06/20Dzsi Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 14, 2023 in ..
PR
06/20Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing ..
BU
06/20Dzs Inc. (dzsi) Investors : Please Contact the Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman Law Firm Toda..
BU
06/20Somtel Chooses Hardened DZS Saber Optical EDGE Systems to Transform Economics of Inter-..
AQ
06/19The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on B..
BU
06/19Class Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind DZS Investors of a Lead Plaint..
PR
06/17ROSEN, LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages DZS Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Im..
PR
06/17Dzs Shareholder Notice : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Inve..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DZS INC.
More recommendations
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer