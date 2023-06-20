Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DZS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DZSI   US2682111099

DZS INC.

(DZSI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-20 pm EDT
4.060 USD   -2.64%
05:29pDzsi Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 14, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of DZS Inc. Shareholders
PR
12:59pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of DZS Inc. (DZSI) Investors
BU
11:01aDzs Inc. (dzsi) Investors : Please Contact the Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman Law Firm Today to Recover Your Losses
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DZSI ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 14, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of DZS Inc. Shareholders

06/20/2023 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 10, 2023 to May 31, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 14, 2023
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in DZSI:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/dzs-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=41026&from=4

DZS Inc. NEWS - DZSI NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that DZS Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DZS' financial statements from March 31, 2023 to the present included certain errors; (2) as a result, DZS would need to restate its previously filed quarterly financial statement for the period ending March 31, 2023; (3) the Company had ongoing undisclosed issues with its internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in DZS you have until August 14, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased DZS securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the DZSI lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/dzs-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=41026&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dzsi-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-august-14-2023-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-dzs-inc-shareholders-301855724.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about DZS INC.
05:29pDzsi Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 14, 2023 in ..
PR
12:59pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing ..
BU
11:01aDzs Inc. (dzsi) Investors : Please Contact the Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman Law Firm Toda..
BU
08:01aSomtel Chooses Hardened DZS Saber Optical EDGE Systems to Transform Economics of Inter-..
AQ
06/19The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on B..
BU
06/19Class Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind DZS Investors of a Lead Plaint..
PR
06/17ROSEN, LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages DZS Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Im..
PR
06/17Dzs Shareholder Notice : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Inve..
PR
06/16Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of DZS ..
BU
06/16Dzs Inc. (dzsi) Investors : Please Contact the Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman Law Firm Toda..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DZS INC.
More recommendations
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer