  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DZS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DZSI   US2682111099

DZS INC.

(DZSI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:31:34 2023-06-01 am EDT
4.305 USD   -28.13%
Investigation Alert : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DZS Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
09:10aDZS to Restate Q1 Financial Results, Cuts 2023 Revenue Guidance; Shares Fall Pre-Bell
MT
08:01aDZS to Restate First Quarter 2023 Financial Statements and Updates Full Year 2023 Guidance
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DZS Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

06/01/2023 | 11:21am EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DZS Inc. (“DZS” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DZSI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 399 M - -
Net income 2023 -16,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -9,82x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 187 M 187 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 765
Free-Float 59,9%
Technical analysis trends DZS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,99 $
Average target price 12,80 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles D. Vogt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Misty D. Kawecki Chief Financial Officer
Min-Woo Nam Chairman
Jennifer Yohe Chief Operations Officer
Raghu Marthi Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DZS INC.-52.76%187
APPLE INC.36.46%2 787 912
XIAOMI CORPORATION-5.48%33 049
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.58.14%14 217
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-5.10%8 721
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-9.52%768
