Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of DZS Inc. (DZSI) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith is continuing its investigation on behalf of DZS Inc. (“DZS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DZSI) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 1, 2023, before the market opened, DZS disclosed that it needs to restate its previously issued financial statements for the first quarter of 2023. The Company further disclosed that the restatement relates to approximately $15 million in revenue recognized in connection with two customer projects.

On this news, DZS’s stock price fell $2.17 per share, or approximately 36%, to close at $3.82 per share on June 1, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

