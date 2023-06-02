Advanced search
    DZSI   US2682111099

DZS INC.

(DZSI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-02 pm EDT
3.460 USD   -9.42%
06/02Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of DZS Inc. (DZSI) on Behalf of Investors
BU
06/02Investigation Notice : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DZS Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
06/02Craig-Hallum Adjusts Price Target on DZS to $7 From $12, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of DZS Inc. (DZSI) on Behalf of Investors

06/02/2023 | 09:04pm EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith is continuing its investigation on behalf of DZS Inc. (“DZS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DZSI) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 1, 2023, before the market opened, DZS disclosed that it needs to restate its previously issued financial statements for the first quarter of 2023. The Company further disclosed that the restatement relates to approximately $15 million in revenue recognized in connection with two customer projects.

On this news, DZS’s stock price fell $2.17 per share, or approximately 36%, to close at $3.82 per share on June 1, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased DZS securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 367 M - -
Net income 2023 -25,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,61x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 108 M 108 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 765
Free-Float 59,9%
Technical analysis trends DZS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,46 $
Average target price 8,90 $
Spread / Average Target 157%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles D. Vogt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Misty D. Kawecki Chief Financial Officer
Min-Woo Nam Chairman
Jennifer Yohe Chief Operations Officer
Raghu Marthi Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DZS INC.-72.71%108
APPLE INC.38.61%2 832 582
XIAOMI CORPORATION-6.22%32 783
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.60.97%14 286
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-1.58%9 000
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-8.33%778
