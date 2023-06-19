Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DZS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DZSI   US2682111099

DZS INC.

(DZSI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-16 pm EDT
4.170 USD   -8.75%
11:36aThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of DZS Inc. (DZSI) Investors
BU
05:46aClass Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind DZS Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 14, 2023
PR
06/17ROSEN, LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages DZS Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Initiated by the Firm - DZSI
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of DZS Inc. (DZSI) Investors

06/19/2023 | 11:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired DZS Inc. (“DZS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DZSI) securities between March 10, 2023 and May 31, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). DZS investors have until August 14, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On June 1, 2023, before the market opened, DZS disclosed that it needs to restate its previously issued financial statements for the first quarter of 2023. The Company further disclosed that the restatement relates to approximately $15 million in revenue recognized in connection with two customer projects.

On this news, DZS’s stock price fell $2.17 per share, or approximately 36%, to close at $3.82 per share on June 1, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) DZS’ financial statements from March 31, 2023 to the present included certain errors; (2) as a result, DZS would need to restate its previously filed quarterly financial statement for the period ending March 31, 2023; (3) the Company had ongoing undisclosed issues with its internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased DZS securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 14, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased DZS securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about DZS INC.
11:36aThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on B..
BU
05:46aClass Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind DZS Investors of a Lead Plaint..
PR
06/17ROSEN, LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages DZS Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Im..
PR
06/17Dzs Shareholder Notice : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Inve..
PR
06/16Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of DZS ..
BU
06/16Dzs Inc. (dzsi) Investors : Please Contact the Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman Law Firm Toda..
BU
06/15Dzs Alert : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fil..
BU
06/15Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Beh..
BU
06/15Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates ClaimsOn Behalf of Investors of DZS Inc. - DZSI
PR
06/15Shareholder Alert : Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against DZS Inc. (DZSI)
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DZS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 368 M - -
Net income 2023 -25,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,12x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 130 M 130 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,35x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 765
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart DZS INC.
Duration : Period :
DZS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DZS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,17 $
Average target price 7,70 $
Spread / Average Target 84,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles D. Vogt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Misty D. Kawecki Chief Financial Officer
Min-Woo Nam Chairman
Jennifer Yohe Chief Operations Officer
Raghu Marthi Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DZS INC.-67.11%130
APPLE INC.42.32%2 908 552
XIAOMI CORPORATION1.28%35 441
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.75.43%15 741
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-0.97%9 083
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-2.38%830
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer