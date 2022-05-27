Log in
E B Creasy mpany : Quarterly Financial Statements as of 31-03-2022

05/27/2022
E. B. Creasy & Company PLC (PQ 182)

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the Twelve Months ended 31st March 2022

Full Year Performance Review - Financial Year 2021-22

At the time of penning this review, the Sri Lankan economy is facing an unprecedented crisis caused by the serious depletion of foreign exchange reserves, continuous depreciation of the Sri Lankan Rupee, rising domestic interest rates stemming from a contractionary monetary policy, and inimical outcomes of the country's rating downgrading. Consequently, the situation has led to enormous social unrest all over the Island and political instability, which pose greater challenges to everyday life of both individuals and businesses.

Despite the challenges encountered in the macroeconomic and social settings, the Group placed on record a resilient performance in the fourth quarter of the financial year. The cumulative performance for the full financial year 2021-22 marked an outstanding growth driven by the Group's commitment to serve its consumers in the core segments, Homecare, Personalcare, Healthcare and foods. The Group continues to execute its strategies to minimize disruptions to supply chains with persistent focus on working capital efficiencies and cost rationalization measures. Against a challenging operating environment, we are encouraged by the progress we have made in the financial year.

The cumulative Group revenue and profit before tax stood at Rs.17.45 billion and Rs.1.13 billion respectively, both reporting an increase of 27 per cent and 36 per cent respectively over the previous year. During the quarter, underlying business grew by 22 per cent over the previous year's comparative quarter. The Group profit before tax of Rs. 234.38 million for Q4 FY 2021-22 signified a quarter-on-quarter increase of 133 per cent. With the Sri Lankan Rupee being free-floated since 9th March 2022, the Group incurred a significant exchange loss on its foreign currency denominated import liabilities during the period under review.

The Group's Homecare and Personalcare segments continued a notable volume-led growth momentum with general trade channel showing a steady progress. The Group's healthcare and foods businesses recorded outstanding results in revenue and profitability over the previous year. During the quarter, the Group made significant investments towards expanding its manufacturing capabilities, including the acquisition of a property at Gonawala, Sapugaskanda to enhance the output of the Homecare product range. Investments were made to increase the production efficiencies of our value-added latex manufacturing plant, which caters to high-end export markets with a view to increasing the Group's foreign exchange earnings. The Company paid an interim dividend of Rs.0.50 per share on 30th March 2022, distributing Rs.126.75 million to its shareholders. As such, the Company paid out a total dividend of Rs.1.50 per share within the FY 2021-22, which amounted to Rs.380.25 million.

The present business climate has presented a set of unprecedented challenges to our teams, which demands innovation, agility and a sense of urgency to respond swiftly to shifts and changes in the external environment. Even under a hostile business climate, the Group remains determined to fulfill its aspiration of delivering sustainable and profitable growth to maintain acceptable levels of return on capital employed, while ensuring our commitment towards our valued stakeholders.

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

COMPANY

Quarter Ended

Twelve Months Ended

For the period ended 31st March

2022

2021

Variance

2022

2021

Variance

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

%

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

%

Revenue

1,791,783

1,547,735

16%

5,848,606

5,323,615

10%

Cost of Sales

(1,216,003)

(1,067,606)

14%

(4,126,050)

(3,643,479)

13%

Gross Profit

575,780

480,129

20%

1,722,556

1,680,136

3%

Other Income

7,020

6,317

11%

19,690

14,683

34%

Selling and Distribution Expenses

(194,242)

(214,720)

-10%

(432,413)

(511,601)

-15%

Administrative Expenses

(128,437)

(121,733)

6%

(572,444)

(495,966)

15%

Net Finance Expenses

(35,974)

(53,431)

-33%

(160,149)

(176,141)

-9%

Profit before Tax

224,147

96,562

132%

577,240

511,111

13%

Income Tax Reversal/ (Expense)

34,694

(15,552)

-323%

(28,862)

(90,170)

-68%

Profit for the Period

258,841

81,010

220%

548,378

420,941

30%

Other Comprehensive Income/(Expense)

Items that will not be reclassified to Profit or Loss

Remeasurement of Retirement Benefit Obligation (net of tax)

(2,412)

(31,296)

-92%

(9,645)

(38,529)

-75%

Equity Investments at FVOCI - Net Changes in Fair Value

(243,578)

(79)

-308227%

31,276

(320)

9874%

Deferred Tax Effect on Revaluation Gain due to change in income tax rate

-

277,759

-100%

-

277,759

-100%

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to Profit or Loss

Revaluation Gain (net of tax)

243,048

-

100%

243,048

-

100%

Other Comprehensive Income/(Expense) for the period, net of tax

(2,942)

246,384

-101%

264,679

238,910

11%

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

255,899

327,394

-22%

813,057

659,851

23%

Basic Earnings per Share (Rs.)

1.02

0.32

2.16

1.66

Dividend per Share (Rs.)

1.50

0.18

1.50

0.18

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

1

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

CONSOLIDATED

Quarter Ended

Twelve Months Ended

For the period ended 31st March

2022

2021

Variance

2022

2021

Variance

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

%

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

%

Revenue

4,976,291

4,072,465

22%

17,455,850

13,766,848

27%

Cost of Sales

(3,458,118)

(2,680,311)

29%

(12,377,973)

(9,163,418)

35%

Gross Profit

1,518,173

1,392,154

9%

5,077,877

4,603,430

10%

Other Income / (Expenses)

(5,040)

28,590

-118%

46,047

31,675

45%

Selling and Distribution Expenses

(615,635)

(926,621)

-34%

(1,841,720)

(1,698,397)

8%

Administrative Expenses

(257,284)

(96,101)

168%

(1,444,186)

(1,349,282)

7%

Net Finance Expenses

(405,835)

(161,083)

152%

(735,334)

(474,804)

55%

Share of Results of Equity Accounted Investees

-

(136,340)

-100%

25,505

(280,746)

-109%

Profit before Tax

234,379

100,599

133%

1,128,189

831,876

36%

Income Tax Reversal/ (Expense)

26,651

(121,231)

-122%

(114,363)

(248,248)

-54%

Profit/ (Loss) for the period

261,030

(20,632)

1365%

1,013,826

583,628

74%

Other Comprehensive Income/(Expense)

Items that will not be reclassified to Profit or Loss

Remeasurement of Retirement Benefit Obligation (net of tax)

570

(76,468)

-101%

(12,198)

(89,236)

-86%

Equity Investment at FVOCI - Net Changes in Fair Value

(352,309)

1,251

-28262%

(9,455)

7,133

-233%

Deferred Tax Effect on Revaluation Gain due to change in income tax rate

-

291,445

-100%

-

291,445

-100%

Share of Other Comprehensive Income of Equity Accounted Investees, net of tax

-

37,257

-100%

-

43,149

-100%

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to Profit or Loss

Debt Investments at FVOCI - net changes in fair value

-

(4,660)

-100%

-

(4,660)

-100%

Debt Investments at FVOCI - reclassified to Profit or Loss

-

(1,330)

-100%

-

(1,330)

-100%

Revaluation Gain (net of tax)

311,271

-

100%

311,271

-

100%

Other Comprehensive Income/(Expense) for the period, net of tax

(40,468)

247,495

-116%

289,618

246,501

17%

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

220,562

226,863

-3%

1,303,444

830,129

57%

Profit/ (Loss) Attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Parent

310,665

(45,503)

1,004,494

510,615

Non-Controlling Interest

(49,635)

24,871

9,332

73,013

Profit/ (Loss) for the period

261,030

(20,632)

1,013,826

583,628

Total Comprehensive Income/ (Expense) attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Parent

255,411

201,070

1,280,611

753,801

Non-Controlling Interest

(34,849)

25,793

22,833

76,328

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

220,562

226,863

1,303,444

830,129

Basic Earnings/ (Loss) per Share (Rs.)

1.23

(0.18)

3.96

2.01

Dividend per Share (Rs.)

1.50

0.18

1.50

0.18

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

2

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

GROUP

COMPANY

As at

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

ASSETS

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant & Equipment

6,303,509

5,043,655

4,672,577

3,639,867

Investment Property

2,800

2,800

-

-

Intangible Assets

208,047

240,233

13,063

42,170

Right of Use Asset

147,800

139,463

241,170

257,467

Investments in Subsidiaries

-

-

2,070,397

1,916,267

Other Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through OCI

1,159,042

503,945

496,533

1,443

Other Financial Assets measured at Amortised Cost

-

54,175

-

-

Investment in Equity Accounted Investees

-

198,333

-

261,321

Deferred Tax Asset

357,796

357,796

-

-

Total Non-Current Assets

8,178,994

6,540,400

7,493,740

6,118,535

Current Assets

Inventories

3,718,830

2,819,376

1,594,120

966,819

Trade and Other Receivables

3,012,962

2,560,854

94,549

57,204

Amount Due from Related Companies - Trade

-

-

1,604,818

1,010,043

Amount Due from Related Companies - Non - trade

84,347

279,725

333,651

741,636

Loans due from Related Parties

252,332

164,232

189,332

131,232

Income Tax Recoverable

-

16,069

-

-

Short term Investments

43,532

-

-

-

Cash and Cash Equivalents

1,626,806

711,400

583,715

8,341

Total Current Assets

8,738,809

6,551,656

4,400,185

2,915,275

Total Assets

16,917,803

13,092,056

11,893,925

9,033,810

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Stated Capital

25,731

25,731

25,731

25,731

General Reserves

9,548

9,548

9,548

9,548

Revaluation Reserve

2,647,175

2,965,733

2,300,647

2,057,599

Retained Earnings

2,372,642

1,153,818

2,362,926

2,173,262

Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company

5,055,096

4,154,830

4,698,852

4,266,140

Non-Controlling Interest

336,749

350,616

-

-

Total Equity

5,391,845

4,505,446

4,698,852

4,266,140

Non-Current Liabilities

Loans and Borrowings

1,358,357

143,593

1,216,386

44,134

Lease Liabilities

199,849

189,176

259,548

262,328

Deferred Income and Capital Grants

4,008

4,268

4,008

4,268

Deferred Tax Liability

642,380

572,090

496,123

442,769

Retirement Benefit Obligations

1,067,363

968,081

734,482

645,971

Total Non-Current Liabilities

3,271,957

1,877,208

2,710,547

1,399,470

Current Liabilities

Loans and Borrowings

4,412,383

2,176,732

2,862,926

1,570,745

Lease Liabilities

34,107

30,164

22,276

25,053

Current Taxation Payable

38,716

150,126

15,931

90,582

Trade and Other Payables

3,036,878

3,238,218

812,684

943,769

Amount Due to Related Companies

88,156

13,719

404,606

58,039

Bank Overdrafts

643,761

1,100,443

366,103

680,012

Total Current Liabilities

8,254,001

6,709,402

4,484,526

3,368,200

Total Equity and Liabilities

16,917,803

13,092,056

11,893,925

9,033,810

Net Assets Value Per Share Rs.

19.94

16.39

18.53

16.83

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

I certify that these Financial Statements are prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.

-

SGD

Ravi Rathnasekara Chief Financial Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

These Financial Statements were approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors of E. B. Creasy & Company PLC.

SGD

SGD

R.C.A.Welikala

S.W.Gunawardena

Director

Director

24th May 2022

3

