E B Creasy mpany : Quarterly Financial Statements as of 31-03-2022

Full Year Performance Review - Financial Year 2021-22

At the time of penning this review, the Sri Lankan economy is facing an unprecedented crisis caused by the serious depletion of foreign exchange reserves, continuous depreciation of the Sri Lankan Rupee, rising domestic interest rates stemming from a contractionary monetary policy, and inimical outcomes of the country's rating downgrading. Consequently, the situation has led to enormous social unrest all over the Island and political instability, which pose greater challenges to everyday life of both individuals and businesses.

Despite the challenges encountered in the macroeconomic and social settings, the Group placed on record a resilient performance in the fourth quarter of the financial year. The cumulative performance for the full financial year 2021-22 marked an outstanding growth driven by the Group's commitment to serve its consumers in the core segments, Homecare, Personalcare, Healthcare and foods. The Group continues to execute its strategies to minimize disruptions to supply chains with persistent focus on working capital efficiencies and cost rationalization measures. Against a challenging operating environment, we are encouraged by the progress we have made in the financial year.

The cumulative Group revenue and profit before tax stood at Rs.17.45 billion and Rs.1.13 billion respectively, both reporting an increase of 27 per cent and 36 per cent respectively over the previous year. During the quarter, underlying business grew by 22 per cent over the previous year's comparative quarter. The Group profit before tax of Rs. 234.38 million for Q4 FY 2021-22 signified a quarter-on-quarter increase of 133 per cent. With the Sri Lankan Rupee being free-floated since 9th March 2022, the Group incurred a significant exchange loss on its foreign currency denominated import liabilities during the period under review.

The Group's Homecare and Personalcare segments continued a notable volume-led growth momentum with general trade channel showing a steady progress. The Group's healthcare and foods businesses recorded outstanding results in revenue and profitability over the previous year. During the quarter, the Group made significant investments towards expanding its manufacturing capabilities, including the acquisition of a property at Gonawala, Sapugaskanda to enhance the output of the Homecare product range. Investments were made to increase the production efficiencies of our value-added latex manufacturing plant, which caters to high-end export markets with a view to increasing the Group's foreign exchange earnings. The Company paid an interim dividend of Rs.0.50 per share on 30th March 2022, distributing Rs.126.75 million to its shareholders. As such, the Company paid out a total dividend of Rs.1.50 per share within the FY 2021-22, which amounted to Rs.380.25 million.

The present business climate has presented a set of unprecedented challenges to our teams, which demands innovation, agility and a sense of urgency to respond swiftly to shifts and changes in the external environment. Even under a hostile business climate, the Group remains determined to fulfill its aspiration of delivering sustainable and profitable growth to maintain acceptable levels of return on capital employed, while ensuring our commitment towards our valued stakeholders.