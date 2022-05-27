E B Creasy mpany : Quarterly Financial Statements as of 31-03-2022
05/27/2022 | 07:43am EDT
E. B. Creasy & Company PLC (PQ 182)
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the Twelve Months ended 31st March 2022
Full Year Performance Review - Financial Year 2021-22
At the time of penning this review, the Sri Lankan economy is facing an unprecedented crisis caused by the serious depletion of foreign exchange reserves, continuous depreciation of the Sri Lankan Rupee, rising domestic interest rates stemming from a contractionary monetary policy, and inimical outcomes of the country's rating downgrading. Consequently, the situation has led to enormous social unrest all over the Island and political instability, which pose greater challenges to everyday life of both individuals and businesses.
Despite the challenges encountered in the macroeconomic and social settings, the Group placed on record a resilient performance in the fourth quarter of the financial year. The cumulative performance for the full financial year 2021-22 marked an outstanding growth driven by the Group's commitment to serve its consumers in the core segments, Homecare, Personalcare, Healthcare and foods. The Group continues to execute its strategies to minimize disruptions to supply chains with persistent focus on working capital efficiencies and cost rationalization measures. Against a challenging operating environment, we are encouraged by the progress we have made in the financial year.
The cumulative Group revenue and profit before tax stood at Rs.17.45 billion and Rs.1.13 billion respectively, both reporting an increase of 27 per cent and 36 per cent respectively over the previous year. During the quarter, underlying business grew by 22 per cent over the previous year's comparative quarter. The Group profit before tax of Rs. 234.38 million for Q4 FY 2021-22 signified a quarter-on-quarter increase of 133 per cent. With the Sri Lankan Rupee being free-floated since 9th March 2022, the Group incurred a significant exchange loss on its foreign currency denominated import liabilities during the period under review.
The Group's Homecare and Personalcare segments continued a notable volume-led growth momentum with general trade channel showing a steady progress. The Group's healthcare and foods businesses recorded outstanding results in revenue and profitability over the previous year. During the quarter, the Group made significant investments towards expanding its manufacturing capabilities, including the acquisition of a property at Gonawala, Sapugaskanda to enhance the output of the Homecare product range. Investments were made to increase the production efficiencies of our value-added latex manufacturing plant, which caters to high-end export markets with a view to increasing the Group's foreign exchange earnings. The Company paid an interim dividend of Rs.0.50 per share on 30th March 2022, distributing Rs.126.75 million to its shareholders. As such, the Company paid out a total dividend of Rs.1.50 per share within the FY 2021-22, which amounted to Rs.380.25 million.
The present business climate has presented a set of unprecedented challenges to our teams, which demands innovation, agility and a sense of urgency to respond swiftly to shifts and changes in the external environment. Even under a hostile business climate, the Group remains determined to fulfill its aspiration of delivering sustainable and profitable growth to maintain acceptable levels of return on capital employed, while ensuring our commitment towards our valued stakeholders.
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
COMPANY
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
For the period ended 31st March
2022
2021
Variance
2022
2021
Variance
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
%
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
%
Revenue
1,791,783
1,547,735
16%
5,848,606
5,323,615
10%
Cost of Sales
(1,216,003)
(1,067,606)
14%
(4,126,050)
(3,643,479)
13%
Gross Profit
575,780
480,129
20%
1,722,556
1,680,136
3%
Other Income
7,020
6,317
11%
19,690
14,683
34%
Selling and Distribution Expenses
(194,242)
(214,720)
-10%
(432,413)
(511,601)
-15%
Administrative Expenses
(128,437)
(121,733)
6%
(572,444)
(495,966)
15%
Net Finance Expenses
(35,974)
(53,431)
-33%
(160,149)
(176,141)
-9%
Profit before Tax
224,147
96,562
132%
577,240
511,111
13%
Income Tax Reversal/ (Expense)
34,694
(15,552)
-323%
(28,862)
(90,170)
-68%
Profit for the Period
258,841
81,010
220%
548,378
420,941
30%
Other Comprehensive Income/(Expense)
Items that will not be reclassified to Profit or Loss
Remeasurement of Retirement Benefit Obligation (net of tax)
(2,412)
(31,296)
-92%
(9,645)
(38,529)
-75%
Equity Investments at FVOCI - Net Changes in Fair Value
(243,578)
(79)
-308227%
31,276
(320)
9874%
Deferred Tax Effect on Revaluation Gain due to change in income tax rate
-
277,759
-100%
-
277,759
-100%
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to Profit or Loss
Revaluation Gain (net of tax)
243,048
-
100%
243,048
-
100%
Other Comprehensive Income/(Expense) for the period, net of tax
(2,942)
246,384
-101%
264,679
238,910
11%
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
255,899
327,394
-22%
813,057
659,851
23%
Basic Earnings per Share (Rs.)
1.02
0.32
2.16
1.66
Dividend per Share (Rs.)
1.50
0.18
1.50
0.18
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
1
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
CONSOLIDATED
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
For the period ended 31st March
2022
2021
Variance
2022
2021
Variance
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
%
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
%
Revenue
4,976,291
4,072,465
22%
17,455,850
13,766,848
27%
Cost of Sales
(3,458,118)
(2,680,311)
29%
(12,377,973)
(9,163,418)
35%
Gross Profit
1,518,173
1,392,154
9%
5,077,877
4,603,430
10%
Other Income / (Expenses)
(5,040)
28,590
-118%
46,047
31,675
45%
Selling and Distribution Expenses
(615,635)
(926,621)
-34%
(1,841,720)
(1,698,397)
8%
Administrative Expenses
(257,284)
(96,101)
168%
(1,444,186)
(1,349,282)
7%
Net Finance Expenses
(405,835)
(161,083)
152%
(735,334)
(474,804)
55%
Share of Results of Equity Accounted Investees
-
(136,340)
-100%
25,505
(280,746)
-109%
Profit before Tax
234,379
100,599
133%
1,128,189
831,876
36%
Income Tax Reversal/ (Expense)
26,651
(121,231)
-122%
(114,363)
(248,248)
-54%
Profit/ (Loss) for the period
261,030
(20,632)
1365%
1,013,826
583,628
74%
Other Comprehensive Income/(Expense)
Items that will not be reclassified to Profit or Loss
Remeasurement of Retirement Benefit Obligation (net of tax)
570
(76,468)
-101%
(12,198)
(89,236)
-86%
Equity Investment at FVOCI - Net Changes in Fair Value
(352,309)
1,251
-28262%
(9,455)
7,133
-233%
Deferred Tax Effect on Revaluation Gain due to change in income tax rate
-
291,445
-100%
-
291,445
-100%
Share of Other Comprehensive Income of Equity Accounted Investees, net of tax
-
37,257
-100%
-
43,149
-100%
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to Profit or Loss
Debt Investments at FVOCI - net changes in fair value
-
(4,660)
-100%
-
(4,660)
-100%
Debt Investments at FVOCI - reclassified to Profit or Loss
-
(1,330)
-100%
-
(1,330)
-100%
Revaluation Gain (net of tax)
311,271
-
100%
311,271
-
100%
Other Comprehensive Income/(Expense) for the period, net of tax
(40,468)
247,495
-116%
289,618
246,501
17%
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
220,562
226,863
-3%
1,303,444
830,129
57%
Profit/ (Loss) Attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Parent
310,665
(45,503)
1,004,494
510,615
Non-Controlling Interest
(49,635)
24,871
9,332
73,013
Profit/ (Loss) for the period
261,030
(20,632)
1,013,826
583,628
Total Comprehensive Income/ (Expense) attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Parent
255,411
201,070
1,280,611
753,801
Non-Controlling Interest
(34,849)
25,793
22,833
76,328
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
220,562
226,863
1,303,444
830,129
Basic Earnings/ (Loss) per Share (Rs.)
1.23
(0.18)
3.96
2.01
Dividend per Share (Rs.)
1.50
0.18
1.50
0.18
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
2
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
GROUP
COMPANY
As at
31.03.2022
31.03.2021
31.03.2022
31.03.2021
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
ASSETS
Non-Current Assets
Property, Plant & Equipment
6,303,509
5,043,655
4,672,577
3,639,867
Investment Property
2,800
2,800
-
-
Intangible Assets
208,047
240,233
13,063
42,170
Right of Use Asset
147,800
139,463
241,170
257,467
Investments in Subsidiaries
-
-
2,070,397
1,916,267
Other Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through OCI
1,159,042
503,945
496,533
1,443
Other Financial Assets measured at Amortised Cost
-
54,175
-
-
Investment in Equity Accounted Investees
-
198,333
-
261,321
Deferred Tax Asset
357,796
357,796
-
-
Total Non-Current Assets
8,178,994
6,540,400
7,493,740
6,118,535
Current Assets
Inventories
3,718,830
2,819,376
1,594,120
966,819
Trade and Other Receivables
3,012,962
2,560,854
94,549
57,204
Amount Due from Related Companies - Trade
-
-
1,604,818
1,010,043
Amount Due from Related Companies - Non - trade
84,347
279,725
333,651
741,636
Loans due from Related Parties
252,332
164,232
189,332
131,232
Income Tax Recoverable
-
16,069
-
-
Short term Investments
43,532
-
-
-
Cash and Cash Equivalents
1,626,806
711,400
583,715
8,341
Total Current Assets
8,738,809
6,551,656
4,400,185
2,915,275
Total Assets
16,917,803
13,092,056
11,893,925
9,033,810
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated Capital
25,731
25,731
25,731
25,731
General Reserves
9,548
9,548
9,548
9,548
Revaluation Reserve
2,647,175
2,965,733
2,300,647
2,057,599
Retained Earnings
2,372,642
1,153,818
2,362,926
2,173,262
Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company
5,055,096
4,154,830
4,698,852
4,266,140
Non-Controlling Interest
336,749
350,616
-
-
Total Equity
5,391,845
4,505,446
4,698,852
4,266,140
Non-Current Liabilities
Loans and Borrowings
1,358,357
143,593
1,216,386
44,134
Lease Liabilities
199,849
189,176
259,548
262,328
Deferred Income and Capital Grants
4,008
4,268
4,008
4,268
Deferred Tax Liability
642,380
572,090
496,123
442,769
Retirement Benefit Obligations
1,067,363
968,081
734,482
645,971
Total Non-Current Liabilities
3,271,957
1,877,208
2,710,547
1,399,470
Current Liabilities
Loans and Borrowings
4,412,383
2,176,732
2,862,926
1,570,745
Lease Liabilities
34,107
30,164
22,276
25,053
Current Taxation Payable
38,716
150,126
15,931
90,582
Trade and Other Payables
3,036,878
3,238,218
812,684
943,769
Amount Due to Related Companies
88,156
13,719
404,606
58,039
Bank Overdrafts
643,761
1,100,443
366,103
680,012
Total Current Liabilities
8,254,001
6,709,402
4,484,526
3,368,200
Total Equity and Liabilities
16,917,803
13,092,056
11,893,925
9,033,810
Net Assets Value Per Share Rs.
19.94
16.39
18.53
16.83
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
I certify that these Financial Statements are prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.
-
SGD
Ravi Rathnasekara Chief Financial Officer
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.
These Financial Statements were approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors of E. B. Creasy & Company PLC.
SGD
SGD
R.C.A.Welikala
S.W.Gunawardena
Director
Director
24th May 2022
3
