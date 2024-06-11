EDF's Combined Annual General Meeting of June 11, 2024, on the recommendation of the Board of Directors meeting of June 10, 2024, appointed Mr. Bruno Even as a director to replace Mrs. Colette Lewiner. Mr Bruno Even is appointed for a term of three years, expiring at the close of the Ordinary General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2026.

The Board is made up of 41.7% independent directors (excluding those representing employees), and 50% women. The Chairman and CEO and the members of the Board paid tribute to the commitment of Colette Lewiner, who has been with the company for many years, and thanked her for her decisive contributions.

Biographies of all Board members are available at: https://www.edf.fr/en/the-edf-group/edf-at-a-glance/governance/board-of-directors.