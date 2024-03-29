The EDF Group is called upon to play a major role in the relaunching of a nuclear program. The new organisation of EDF's nuclear business and of the Innovation, Corporate Responsibility and Strategy Directorate will come into effect on April 1st, 2024. This change is aimed at grouping expertise and skills into major specialisms, placing methods on an "industrial" footing to improve performance, and reinforcing cross-functional working within the company.

From April 1st, EDF's nuclear business will be organised into four directorates and one unit. This new organisation has resulted in a number of appointments:

Xavier Ursat has been appointed Group Senior Executive Vice President with responsibility for the Strategy, Technologies, Innovation and Development Directorate. He was previously Group Senior Executive Vice-President, New Nuclear Projects and Engineering & Innovation, Corporate Social Responsibility and Strategy. The Strategy, Technologies, Innovation and Development Directorate brings together strategic activities relating to preparation for the future and planning at Group level. It acts as project owner for nuclear construction projects, drives nuclear development at international level, and constitutes the technical authority. The Directorate guides and challenges the technological choices made to foster improved performance within the Group's specialisms.

Thierry Le Mouroux has been appointed Group Senior Executive Vice President with responsibility for the Projects and Construction Directorate. This Directorate acts as prime contractor for major new nuclear projects, in accordance with the industrial safety, nuclear safety, quality, cost and deadline framework and objectives, up to the handover to operations teams.

Alain Tranzer has been appointed Group Senior Executive Vice President with responsibility for the Engineering and Supply chain Directorate. He was previously General Deputy Head of Industrial Quality and Nuclear Skills. The Engineering and Supply Chain Directorate is responsible for delivering studies, equipment and services in line with quality, cost and deadline requirements, while harmonising methods, tools and product/process reference standards for new projects and for the existing fleet. The new Directorate brings together the nuclear engineering entities, and activities linked to suppliers.

Cédric Lewandowski has been appointed Group Senior Executive Vice President with responsibility for the Nuclear and Thermal Generation Directorate. He was previously Group Senior Executive Vice-President, Nuclear and Thermal. The Nuclear and Thermal Generation Directorate is responsible for the operation, maintenance and decommissioning of the existing nuclear and thermal fleets and for new projects entering service, in France. It continues to roll out, in particular, the Grand Carénage (major plant relift) and START 2025 programs.

Bernard Fontana has been appointed Group Senior Executive Vice President in charge of the Industry and Services Unit. In this role, he will continue as Chief Executive Officer of Framatome. The Industry and Services Unit manages operational design/analysis, manufacturing and industrial services activities for the nuclear steam supply system, fuel, and instrumentation and control systems (Framatome).

Within the scope of the re-organisation of the Innovation, Corporate Responsibility and Strategy Directorate:

The Impact Directorate is joining the Financial Directorate within a new Performance, Impact, Investment and Finance Directorate. Xavier Girre has been appointed Group Senior Executive Vice President in charge of the Performance, Impact, Investment and Finance Directorate.

The Regulations Directorate has been placed under the Group General Secretary which is responsible for the Group Legal division, public and European affairs divisions. Brice Bohuon continues in the role of Group Senior Executive Vice-President, Group General Secretary.

Luc Rémont, EDF Group Chairman and CEO, said:"We are currently seeing an unprecedented recovery in nuclear power, which brings considerable challenges for EDF. We have to continue operating our existing fleet beyond the 40-year mark, while also successfully building the new EPRs, developing our future SMR product, and increasing the pace of work on projects currently in the pipeline. Against this backdrop, our organisation and the way we work is evolving, to deliver further improvements in performance, and ensure that our nuclear projects are successful. We must achieve the best possible level of performance in each of our major specialisms. With the commitment of all the employees of the EDF Group and a clear definition of our missions, we will successfully meet the challenge of the energy transition."