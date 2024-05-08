Press release
Date: 8 May 2024
Update on the Flamanville EPR
Following the decision authorising the commissioning of the Flamanville EPR by the French Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN), EDF teams began to load the nuclear fuel assemblies into the reactor vessel at 2pm on May 8, 2024.
The operation will last several days and 241 fuel assemblies will be loaded into the reactor vessel.
EDF will continue start-up, inspection and testing operations over the next months, in close collaboration with and under the supervision of ASN.
Connection to the national grid is scheduled for summer 2024.
About EDF
The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 434TWh, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 40.9 million customers (1) and generated consolidated sales of €139.7 billion in 2023.
(1) Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer may have two delivery points.
Print this press release only if you need to.
EDF SA
22-30 avenue de Wagram
75382 Paris cedex 08 - France Capital of 2,084,365,041 euros 552 081 317 R.C.S. Paris www.edf.fr
Contacts
Press:
service-de-presse@edf.fr / +33 1 40 42 46 37
Analysts and Investors:
edf-irteam@edf.fr
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
EDF - Électricité de France SA published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2024 18:12:01 UTC.