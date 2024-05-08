Press release

Date: 8 May 2024

Update on the Flamanville EPR

Following the decision authorising the commissioning of the Flamanville EPR by the French Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN), EDF teams began to load the nuclear fuel assemblies into the reactor vessel at 2pm on May 8, 2024.

The operation will last several days and 241 fuel assemblies will be loaded into the reactor vessel.

EDF will continue start-up, inspection and testing operations over the next months, in close collaboration with and under the supervision of ASN.

Connection to the national grid is scheduled for summer 2024.

