EDF Systèmes Energétiques Insulaires (SEI) has selected a consortium comprising GE Vernova's Power Conversion business and Eiffage Énergie Systèmes to supply and install a turnkey synchronous capacitor system at its EDF SEI TAC Jarry Sud thermal power plant in Guadeloupe. Power plant in Guadeloupe.
This agreement enables EDF Systèmes Energétiques Insulaires
to cope with the growing integration of renewable energies into its grid. The solution will help stabilize the island's power grid by providing additional energy in the event of sudden power supply or grid problems, thus helping to ensure smooth operation.
' The Synchronous Condenser system utilizes Power Conversion's extensive experience in rotating machine technology and offers a carbon-free, cost-effective solution that mimics the synchronous inertia response provided by traditional thermal power generation ' says GE Group.
