  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. E&E Recycling,Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8440   TW0008440009

E&E RECYCLING,INC.

(8440)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

E&E Recycling : Announces the change of representative of Juristic person director.

05/01/2022 | 11:47am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: E??E Recycling,Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/01 Time of announcement 23:29:12
Subject 
 Announces the change of representative of
Juristic person director.
Date of events 2022/05/01 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/01
2.Name of legal person:Wenteng Investment Co., Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Chen Jeff
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
 Chairman of Chuanpu Investment Holding Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:CHEN, CHIEN-JUAN
6.Resume of the new position holder:
 Chairman of Taiwan Jellyfig Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
7.Reason for the change:Change in representative of juristic person director.
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2022/04/25 to 2025/04/24
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/01
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

E&E Recycling Inc. published this content on 01 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2022 15:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
