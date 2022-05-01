E&E Recycling : Announces the change of representative of Juristic person director.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/01 2.Name of legal person:Wenteng Investment Co., Ltd. 3.Name of the previous position holder:Chen Jeff 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Chairman of Chuanpu Investment Holding Co., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder:CHEN, CHIEN-JUAN 6.Resume of the new position holder: Chairman of Taiwan Jellyfig Biotechnology Co., Ltd. 7.Reason for the change:Change in representative of juristic person director. 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2022/04/25 to 2025/04/24 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/01 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.