E&E Recycling : Announces the change of representative of Juristic person director.
05/01/2022 | 11:47am EDT
Provided by: E??E Recycling,Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/01
Time of announcement
23:29:12
Subject
Announces the change of representative of
Juristic person director.
Date of events
2022/05/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/01
2.Name of legal person:Wenteng Investment Co., Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Chen Jeff
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Chairman of Chuanpu Investment Holding Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:CHEN, CHIEN-JUAN
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Chairman of Taiwan Jellyfig Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
7.Reason for the change:Change in representative of juristic person director.
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2022/04/25 to 2025/04/24
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/01
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.