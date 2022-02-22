E&E Recycling : Represent subsidiary E&E Resource Development Co. Ltd. to announce cumulative marketable securities acquired in recent one year have reached to announcement
02/22/2022 | 02:11am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: E??E Recycling,Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/22
Time of announcement
15:07:51
Subject
Represent subsidiary E&E Resource Development Co.
Ltd. to announce cumulative marketable securities
acquired in recent one year have reached to announcement
Date of events
2022/02/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Name of the securities:Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.,
common stock (Taiwan stock code:2330).
2.Trading date:2021/11/05~2022/02/22
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the
transaction:
(1)The cumulative total transaction amount of acquisitions:35
thousand common shares.
(2)The cumulative total monetary value of transaction:
NT$22,137 thousand.
(3)The cumulative average transaction per share price:NT$632.5
4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in
case of acquisition of securities):N/A
5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:None
6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary value, and
shareholding percentage of cumulative holdings of the
securities being traded (including the current trade),
and status of any restriction of rights (e.g., pledges):
Cumulative amount held:
(1)Volume: 21 thousand common shares.
(2)Cumulative monetary value held:NT$13,205 thousand.
(3)Shareholding percentage:0.00%(not including the current trade)
(4)Restriction of rights:None
7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the
current trade) to the total assets and equity attributable
to owners of parent as shown in the most recent financial
statement and working capital as shown in the most recent
financial statement as of the present, as listed in the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies: Ratio to total assets:7.29 %
Ratio to owners' equity: 12.76 %;The amount of working capital in the
recent financial statement:NT$-37,580 thousand
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:
Financial investment and asset allocation.
9.Whether the directors expressed any objection to
the current transaction:None
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction
is a related party:No
11.Trading counterparty and its relationship to the
Company:not applicable
12.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/01/14
13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
E&E Recycling Inc. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 07:10:01 UTC.