E&E Recycling : Represent subsidiary E&E Resource Development Co. Ltd. to announce cumulative marketable securities acquired in recent one year have reached to announcement

Statement

1.Name of the securities:Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd., common stock (Taiwan stock code:2330). 2.Trading date:2021/11/05~2022/02/22 3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction: (1)The cumulative total transaction amount of acquisitions:35 thousand common shares. (2)The cumulative total monetary value of transaction: NT$22,137 thousand. (3)The cumulative average transaction per share price:NT$632.5 4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of securities):N/A 5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:None 6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary value, and shareholding percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g., pledges): Cumulative amount held: (1)Volume: 21 thousand common shares. (2)Cumulative monetary value held:NT$13,205 thousand. (3)Shareholding percentage:0.00%(not including the current trade) (4)Restriction of rights:None 7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade) to the total assets and equity attributable to owners of parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the present, as listed in the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies: Ratio to total assets:7.29 % Ratio to owners' equity: 12.76 %;The amount of working capital in the recent financial statement:NT$-37,580 thousand 8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal: Financial investment and asset allocation. 9.Whether the directors expressed any objection to the current transaction:None 10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No 11.Trading counterparty and its relationship to the Company:not applicable 12.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/01/14 13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:NA 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None