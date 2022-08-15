Log in
    EFORL   TH1001B10Z09

E FOR L AIM

(EFORL)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-10
0.8000 THB   -2.44%
E for L Aim : Notification convening date of the Electronic Public Presentation (E-Meeting)

08/15/2022 | 09:54am EDT
Ref.: EFORL IR024/2022

August 15, 2022

Subject: Notification convening date of the Electronic Public Presentation (E-Meeting)

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

E for L Aim Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform that the public presentation for investors and related persons due to shareholders' equity was less than 50% of paid-up capital of the Company's financial statements for the Six-Month Period Ended 30 June 2022 will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 2.00 p.m. through Electronic Meeting via Microsoft Teams. Investors and Interested Persons can join the E-meeting by the below link.

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-

join/19%3ameeting_M2ZlZTgyZGItYjQ4Zi00YzZhLTgyZTAtNTA5ZmUwZDgwYzgz%40thread.v2/0?context=% 7b%22Tid%22%3a%225f265c3f-99e5-457e-a487-0d9e4d9cfada%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%229b9f54bd-ebba-424a-a616-099c5cfec88d%22%7d

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

Preecha Nuntnarumit

(Mr.Preecha Nuntnarumit)

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

E for L Aim pcl published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 13:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Preecha Nuntnarumit Chief Executive Officer & Director
Apirak Kanchanakongkha Chief Financial Officer & Director
Tachaphol Kanjanakul Chairman
Rujapong Prabhasanobol Independent Director
Pipat Yingseree Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E FOR L AIM-60.00%91
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-9.60%236 331
DANAHER CORPORATION-9.50%216 597
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-33.66%85 125
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-19.10%64 970
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-0.35%60 600