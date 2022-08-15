E for L Aim : Notification convening date of the Electronic Public Presentation (E-Meeting)
Ref.: EFORL IR024/2022
August 15, 2022
Subject: Notification convening date of the Electronic Public Presentation (E-Meeting)
To: President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
E for L Aim Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform that the public presentation for investors and related persons due to shareholders' equity was less than 50% of paid-up capital of the Company's financial statements for the Six-Month Period Ended 30 June 2022 will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 2.00 p.m. through Electronic Meeting via Microsoft Teams. Investors and Interested Persons can join the E-meeting by the below link.