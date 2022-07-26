Log in
    EFORL   TH1001B10Z09

E FOR L AIM PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(EFORL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-24
0.4700 THB   +2.17%
07/06E FOR L AIM PUBLIC : New shares of EFORL to be traded on July 8, 2022
PU
06/08E FOR L AIM PUBLIC : Summary of information of EFORL-W6
PU
06/08E FOR L AIM PUBLIC : Summary of information of EFORL-W5
PU
E for L Aim Public : Report of the utilization of capital increase as at June 30, 2022

07/26/2022 | 06:29am EDT
Ref.: EFORL IR022/2022

July 26, 2022

Subject: Report of the utilization of capital increase as at June 30, 2022

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

According to E for L Aim Public Company Limited ("the Company") has issued and allocated the warrants to purchase the newly ordinary shares of the Company series 5 (EFORL-W5) not exceeding 799,572,990 units allocating to the existing shareholders proportionate to their respective shareholdings (Rights Offering) at the ratio of 5 existing ordinary shares to 1 unit of warrants with the offering share at Baht 0.4 per unit with the term of 1 year and the exercise price at Baht 1 per share.

On May 2022, the Company received the subscribed warrants EFORL-W5 of 151,229,857 units, or Baht 64,491,942.80. In addition on July 2022, the Company received the exercised warrants EFORL-W5 of 30 units, or Baht 30.

Therefore, during January 1 - June 30, 2022, the Company has received cash inflow form issuance the warrants EFORL-W5 of Baht 64,491,972.80 for working capital in medical device business.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

Preecha Nuntnarumit

(Mr.Preecha Nuntnarumit)

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

E for L Aim pcl published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 10:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
