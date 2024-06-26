(Alliance News) - E-Globe Spa announced Monday that it has finalized the acquisition of 100 percent of the share capital of Bayona Petit Tradex Consulting, a company specializing in the online sale of air conditioning and heat pump products and owner of the www.climamarket.eu brand as well as 14 additional European domains.

The agreed purchase price is EUR3.0 million, of which EUR1.5 million has already been paid and two additional tranches of EUR750,000 to be paid after 12 months and 24 months from the date of closing, respectively.

The Bayona Petit Tradex Consulting shareholders' meeting, held on Monday, resolved to change the company name of Bayona Petit Tradex Consulting to Climamarket Europe slu; appoint Emanuele Scilanga as chairman of the board of directors, Enrique Martinez Bayona as managing director, and Vincenzo Oliverio as nonexecutive director.

The transaction aims to accelerate the strategic positioning of the "Climamarket" platform abroad, the company's note said.

E-Globe's stock closed Tuesday at a par at EUR1.35 per share.

