E-Globe SpA is an Italy-based Company engaged in the Construction Supplies & Fixtures Wholesale industry. The Firm studies, designs, and distributes plumbing and air conditioning systems. The Company is specialized in the sale of air conditioners, fan coils, electric pumps, solar panels, boilers, and stoves. E-Globe provides products in four business areas. The Bathroom Furniture segments offers products such as shower cabin, faucets, sanitary, and heaters. With the Air Conditioners unit E-Globe distributes portable air conditioners, inverter air conditioners, fan coil units, and refrigerant gas air conditioners and hydronic air conditioners. E-Globe offers services in the Thermohydraulic sector, it distributes condensing boilers, gas boilers, pellet stoves, water heaters, convector heaters, with particular attention to the elimination of pollutants through the distribution of purifiers and treatment systems. Moreover, the Renewable Energy segment offers solar panels.