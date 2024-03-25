UNITED STATES

Entry into Material Definitive Agreements

On March 21, 2024, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (the " Company ") entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the " Purchase Agreement ") with certain purchasers identified on the signature page thereto (the " Purchasers "). Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, the Company will sell to the Purchasers in a registered direct offering, an aggregate of 10,000,000 ordinary shares (the " Shares ") of the Company at a price of $1.20 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $12,000,000, before deducting offering expenses.

The Shares are being offered and sold by the Company pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement, which the Company expects to file on March 25, 2024, to the Prospectus included in the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-3 (Registration No. 333-259464) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and declared effective August 17, 2022 (the " Registration Statement ").

The form of Purchase Agreement is filed as Exhibits 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 6-K. The foregoing summary of the terms of the Purchase Agreement is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by form of Purchase Agreement, which is incorporated herein by reference.

This Current Report on Form 6-K is incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement.

