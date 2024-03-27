UNITED STATES

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT

On March 25, 2024, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (the "Company") closed the registered direct offering of 10,000,000 ordinary shares at a purchase price of $1.20 per share. The gross proceeds of this offering are $12 million. The Company issued a total of 10,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company in the offering. After the closing of the offering and as of the date of this report, the total outstanding ordinary shares of the Company are 17,855,424 shares, of which approximately 17,172,228 shares are held by non-affiliates. The net proceeds from this offering will be used for general working capital and growth capital purposes.

All offers were made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement pursuant to the Company's effective shelf registration statement and base prospectus contained therein. The shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-259464) relating to the offering was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective on August 17, 2022. A prospectus supplement related to the offering was filed with the SEC on March 25, 2024.

Date: March 27, 2024