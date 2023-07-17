E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd is a China-based company principally engaged in the operation of household services through on-line APP platform or call center. The Company operates its businesses through three segments. Installation and Maintenance Services segment mainly provides technical home installation and repair, maintenance and other after sale services. Housekeeping Services segment provides housecleaning, nanny service, maternity matron and personnel staffing services. Senior Care Services segment provides blood pressure monitoring, heart rate analytics, daily steps count, location and track record services through the Company's E-watch, call for help through WeChat or phone, and other care services rendered to senior customers through an E-watch, which is provided to customers when they pay the annual fees.

Sector Personal Services