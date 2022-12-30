Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EJH   KYG2952X1126

E-HOME HOUSEHOLD SERVICE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(EJH)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-12-30 pm EST
0.4299 USD   -2.30%
04:48pE Home Household Service : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
12/27E-Home Household Service Holdings Receives Notice of Non-Compliance for Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement
MT
12/26E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency
PR
E Home Household Service : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

12/30/2022 | 04:48pm EST
On November 25, 2022, Mr. Mingxiang He ("Mr. He") resigned from his positions as a director and the Chief Marketing Officer of E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited (the "Company"), effectively immediately. Mr. He's resignation was due to personal reasons and not because of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

On December 15, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company appointed Ms. Chunming Xie ("Ms. Xie") as a director of the Company.

Ms. Xie, 27, has severed as a securities affairs representative of the Company since May 2021. Before joining the Company, Ms. Xie was the operating manager of Shanghai Xinggong Technology Co., Ltd from June 2018 to April 2021. Prior to that, she graduated from Shanghai University of Political Science and Law in June 2018 with a Bachelor of Laws degree.

Attachments

Disclaimer

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 21:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 63,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -5,43 M - -
Net cash 2022 52,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,03x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2,40 M 2,40 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,62x
Nbr of Employees 526
Free-Float 80,4%
Managers and Directors
Wen Shan Xie Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chun Sheng Zhu Chief Financial Officer & Director
Chen Yang Chief Technology Officer
Yi Jing Ye Independent Director
Ratansha B. Vakil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E-HOME HOUSEHOLD SERVICE HOLDINGS LIMITED-98.51%2
HOMESERVE PLC36.88%4 885
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.-18.98%4 560
BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC.3.72%3 278
CARY GROUP HOLDING AB (PUBL)-29.06%964
S.J.S. ENTERPRISES LIMITED30.50%183