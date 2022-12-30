E Home Household Service : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

On November 25, 2022, Mr. Mingxiang He ("Mr. He") resigned from his positions as a director and the Chief Marketing Officer of E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited (the "Company"), effectively immediately. Mr. He's resignation was due to personal reasons and not because of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

On December 15, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company appointed Ms. Chunming Xie ("Ms. Xie") as a director of the Company.

Ms. Xie, 27, has severed as a securities affairs representative of the Company since May 2021. Before joining the Company, Ms. Xie was the operating manager of Shanghai Xinggong Technology Co., Ltd from June 2018 to April 2021. Prior to that, she graduated from Shanghai University of Political Science and Law in June 2018 with a Bachelor of Laws degree.