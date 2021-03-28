Log in
E-HOUSE (CHINA) ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2048)
E House China : CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

03/28/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Limited ׸֢€ʕ਷ΆุછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2048)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong has been changed to 40th Floor, Dah Sing Financial Centre, No. 248 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong with effect from 26 March 2021.

By order of the Board

E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Limited

Zhou Xin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhou Xin as Chairman and Executive Director, Mr. Huang Canhao, Dr. Cheng Li-Lan and Dr. Ding Zuyu as Executive Directors, Mr. Li Silong, Mr. Zhang Hai, Ms. Xie Mei and Mr. Huang Haojun as Non-executive Directors, and Mr. Zhang Bang, Mr. Zhu Hongchao, Mr. Wang Liqun and Mr. Li Jin as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Limited published this content on 28 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2021 10:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 10 470 M 1 601 M 1 601 M
Net income 2020 779 M 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2020 1 881 M 288 M 288 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Yield 2020 1,95%
Capitalization 10 926 M 1 670 M 1 670 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 21 030
Free-Float 35,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zu Yu Ding Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Liang Zhou Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Xin Zhou Chairman
An Yan Chief Operating Officer
Bang Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E-HOUSE (CHINA) ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED4.36%1 590
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-2.84%36 589
CBRE GROUP, INC.26.10%26 501
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED22.05%9 206
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.51.90%8 038
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION8.27%6 647
