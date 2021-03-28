E House China : CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Limited ׸֢€ʕ਷ΆุછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2048)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong has been changed to 40th Floor, Dah Sing Financial Centre, No. 248 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong with effect from 26 March 2021.

Hong Kong, 28 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhou Xin as Chairman and Executive Director, Mr. Huang Canhao, Dr. Cheng Li-Lan and Dr. Ding Zuyu as Executive Directors, Mr. Li Silong, Mr. Zhang Hai, Ms. Xie Mei and Mr. Huang Haojun as Non-executive Directors, and Mr. Zhang Bang, Mr. Zhu Hongchao, Mr. Wang Liqun and Mr. Li Jin as Independent Non-executive Directors.