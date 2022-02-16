Announcement of Attending “HSBC Virtual Series: Disruptive Technology - ePaper“
02/16/2022 | 02:34am EST
Today's Information
Provided by: E INK HOLDINGS INC.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/16
Time of announcement
15:22:30
Subject
Announcement of Attending "HSBC Virtual Series:
Disruptive Technology - ePaper"
Date of events
2022/02/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/17
2.Time of institutional investor conference:04:00 p.m.
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will attend "HSBC Virtual Series: Disruptive
Technology - ePaper" held by HSBC.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
