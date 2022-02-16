Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. E Ink Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8069   TW0008069006

E INK HOLDINGS INC.

(8069)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Announcement of Attending “HSBC Virtual Series: Disruptive Technology - ePaper“

02/16/2022 | 02:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: E INK HOLDINGS INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/16 Time of announcement 15:22:30
Subject 
 Announcement of Attending "HSBC Virtual Series:
Disruptive Technology - ePaper"
Date of events 2022/02/17 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/17
2.Time of institutional investor conference:04:00 p.m.
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
 Online teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will attend "HSBC Virtual Series: Disruptive
Technology - ePaper" held by HSBC.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

E Ink Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 07:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about E INK HOLDINGS INC.
02:34aANNOUNCEMENT OF ATTENDING &LDQUO;HSB : Disruptive Technology - ePaper“
PU
02/14E INK : Represent subsidiary Hydis Technologies Co., Ltd. to announce the Convocation of O..
PU
01/28E INK : Announced the record date of capital reduction case on behalf of the subsidiary Ne..
PU
01/19E INK : Represent subsidiary PVI Global Limited to announce the important resolutions of s..
PU
01/19E INK : Represent subsidiary Dream Pacific International Limited to announce the important..
PU
01/07BMW unveils world's first color-changing car
RE
01/07BMW unveils world's first color-changing car
RE
01/06CHANGE YOUR CAR'S COLOUR WITH AN APP : BMW unveils colour-changing car
RE
01/05E Ink Joins Forces with Premium Automaker Showing the BMW iX Flow Wrapped in Digital Pa..
BU
01/05E Ink Joins Forces with BMW iX Flow Wrapped in Digital Paper Technology at CES 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 459 M 662 M 662 M
Net income 2021 5 060 M 182 M 182 M
Net cash 2021 7 064 M 253 M 253 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,1x
Yield 2021 2,48%
Capitalization 157 B 5 647 M 5 647 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,14x
EV / Sales 2022 5,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart E INK HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
E Ink Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E INK HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 138,00 TWD
Average target price 137,67 TWD
Spread / Average Target -0,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Feng Yuan Kan President & Director
Patrick Chang Director-Financial Division & Deputy Spokesman
Lloyd Chen Chief Financial Officer & Spokesman
Johnson Lee Chairman
Chuan Chuan Tsai Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E INK HOLDINGS INC.-6.29%5 647
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-8.27%46 730
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-12.68%44 249
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.-16.83%10 280
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-22.68%6 360
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD-10.07%5 825