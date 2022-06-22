E Ink : Announcement of the shareholders' meeting of the company to adoption of rescind the non-competition restriction on directors.
06/22/2022 | 03:35am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: E INK HOLDINGS INC.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/06/22
Time of announcement
15:11:24
Subject
Announcement of the shareholders' meeting of the
company to adoption of rescind the non-competition
restriction on directors.
Date of events
2022/06/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/06/22
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission
to engage in competitive conduct:
(1)FY Gan/Director
(2)Chuan-Chuan Tsai/Director
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is
permitted to engage:
(1)FY Gan:Independent Director,Play Nitride Display Co.,Ltd.
(2)Chuan-Chuan Tsai:Director,AU Optronics Corp.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:Appointment term.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the
results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the
Company Act):
Approved by more than two-thirds of the voting rights of the shareholders.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and
title of the directors (if it is not the operator of
a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):Not applicable.
7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the
officer's position in the enterprise:Not applicable.
8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:Not applicable.
9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:Not applicable.
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None.
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and
their shareholding ratio:Not applicable.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.