E Ink : Announcement of the shareholders' meeting of the company to adoption of rescind the non-competition restriction on directors.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/06/22 2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in competitive conduct: (1)FY Gan/Director (2)Chuan-Chuan Tsai/Director 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage: (1)FY Gan:Independent Director,Play Nitride Display Co.,Ltd. (2)Chuan-Chuan Tsai:Director,AU Optronics Corp. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:Appointment term. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Approved by more than two-thirds of the voting rights of the shareholders. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):Not applicable. 7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the officer's position in the enterprise:Not applicable. 8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:Not applicable. 9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:Not applicable. 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None. 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:Not applicable. 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.