    8069   TW0008069006

E INK HOLDINGS INC.

(8069)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-20
199.00 TWD   +3.38%
E INK : Announcement of the shareholders' meeting of the company to adoption of rescind the non-competition restriction on directors.
PU
E INK : Important resolutions of Annual General Meeting of shareholders in 2022
PU
E INK : Announcement of Attending"UBS Taiwan Virtual Conference 2022"
PU
E Ink : Announcement of the shareholders' meeting of the company to adoption of rescind the non-competition restriction on directors.

06/22/2022 | 03:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: E INK HOLDINGS INC.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/06/22 Time of announcement 15:11:24
Subject 
 Announcement of the shareholders' meeting of the
company to adoption of rescind the non-competition
restriction on directors.
Date of events 2022/06/22 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/06/22
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission
 to engage in competitive conduct:
 (1)FY Gan/Director
 (2)Chuan-Chuan Tsai/Director
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is
permitted to engage:
 (1)FY Gan:Independent Director,Play Nitride Display Co.,Ltd.
 (2)Chuan-Chuan Tsai:Director,AU Optronics Corp.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:Appointment term.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the
results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the
Company Act):
Approved by more than two-thirds of the voting rights of the shareholders.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and
title of the directors (if it is not the operator of
a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):Not applicable.
7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the
officer's position in the enterprise:Not applicable.
8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:Not applicable.
9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:Not applicable.
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None.
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and
their shareholding ratio:Not applicable.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

E Ink Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 07:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
